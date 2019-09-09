INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indiana’s retirement ranking

Indiana cities didn’t rank too well for retirement. The highest rank was Indianapolis at 157.

No surprise that Florida cities dominated the list with five of the top 10. Orlando was number one.

Of course, many Indiana retirees head to Florida to retire. An earlier study this year ranked Indiana 37th best state to retire.

Colts valuation

The Indianapolis Colts value is $2.65 billion, according to Forbes.

That’s the 20th most valuable franchise and up 11 percent from last year.

The Dallas Cowboys are again, the most valuable team.

Apple to announce new iPhones

Apple is holding an event tomorrow, where it’s expected to announce new phones, a new Apple Watch and more.

Apple is expected to unveil a phone with a triple-lens camera that can capture photos with a wider field of view.

The next-generation Apple Watch, which could be called the Apple Watch Series 5, may come in new finishes, according to Bloomberg.

States to announce investigation of Google

Tech giants will feel more pressure today. Several state attorneys general are expected to announce a probe today of Google and Facebook.

Texas’s attorney general is leading the investigation of Google.

New York’s is leading a probe of Facebook.



Details will come later today but it’s expected both will focus on their use of people’s personal data

Vinyl record sales to top CDs

Vinyl records will soon outsell CDs for first time since 1986.

Not only have vinyl albums enjoyed constant growth in recent years, rolling stone reports, but CD sales have plummeted, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

CD sales are still ahead of vinyl sales, but barely, and dropping fast.