Multicultural News

Mammographer learns lessons from her struggle with cancer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Breast cancer remains the leading cancer in women, but it doesn’t have to be a death sentence.

One Indiana mammographer is sharing her cancer recovery story to help encourage others.

Mildred Scott has been a mammographer since 1980. She has seen technology come a long way but she’s also seen the fear breast cancer diagnosis can cause. She hopes her story urges others to make their health a priority.

Forty years after Scott performed her first mammogram, technology come a long way. The passion for the job still holds strong but the real reward is helping guide others through what could be a scary process.

“It’s been a blessing because I was in the right place at the right time when I was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Scott said.

As an Ascension St. Vincent mammographer she’s seen plenty others receive a cancer diagnosis. In 2004 at 48 years old she changed places. Doctors found calcification in one of her breasts, and a biopsy reveled cancer.

“That diagnosis took me from being a mammographer to within 10 minutes I was a patient,” Scott said.

Her faith helped her through, but also knowing she caught it early. Scott said staying consistent with annual exams of all kinds is key. With women taking on household leadership roles, it’s sometimes hard to find time for yourself. Scott said make time.

“Statistics are the same women of color tend to wait longer to get their mammograms and not getting screened regularly makes their diagnosis worse more severe, ” Scott said.

While Black women see larger disparities, women across the board often forgo screening out of fear and the idea of just not wanting to know. Scott had no family history of breast cancer and it still visited her.

“That was my moment of truth because you never think it’s going to be you,” Scott said.