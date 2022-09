National

Cedar Point announces end of Top Thrill Dragster

Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along Thurday May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in Sandusky Ohio. The new thrill ride is the tallest, at 420 feet, and fastest, at 120 mph, coaster in the world. Cedar Point opens for the summer season May 4. (AP Photo/Paul M. Walsh)

(WISH) — Cedar Point is closing down one of the world’s most famous rollercoasters.

The Ohio theme park has announced the “retirement” of the Top Thrill Dragster ride.

When it opened in 2003, it was the tallest rollercoaster in the world.

The ride had been closed throughout 2022 after a woman standing in line was injured in 2021.