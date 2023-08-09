Ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion MegaMillions jackpot

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions, Jan. 11, 2023, in New York. Your chances of winning the lottery are extremely slim. After no big winner Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.25 billion. If someone wins it all on Friday, when the next Mega Millions drawing takes place, the prize would one of the largest in U.S. lottery history. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(CNN) — One ticket sold in Florida has won Tuesday night’s estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot – expected to be the largest in the lottery’s history – according to the lottery’s website.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 with a gold Mega Ball of 14.

The winning ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Neptune Beach, Florida, according to the state’s lottery.

A $1.58 billion jackpot – if the prize is confirmed at that level – would exceed the Mega Millions record of $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018, the lottery said.

The holder of Tuesday’s winning ticket could choose to spread the full amount in annual payments over 29 years, or receive a lump sum payment estimated at about $783 million, both before taxes, according to Mega Millions.

The all-time record for largest lottery jackpot was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize won last year in California.

Other tickets sold in Tuesday’s drawing also scored big prizes.

Two tickets sold in Florida and North Carolina won $2 million by matching the first five numbers and activating the optional Megaplier, which is available in most states with an extra $1 purchase.

Five tickets won at least $1 million by matching the first five numbers without the Megaplier. Those tickets were sold in California, Pennsylvania, Texas (two winners) and West Virginia.

The California ticket – sold in Hilmar – will be worth $3.38 million, according to California State Lottery. That’s because California’s prizes vary depending on ticket sales and number of winners, and they differ from the fixed prizes shown on Mega Millions site.

“Congratulations to the BIG $1.58 Billion #MegaMillions jackpot winner in Florida. California is still celebrating because a lucky ticket sold at Super Mac Food & Gas in Hilmar matched five numbers missing just the Mega number earning $3,383,371,” the California lottery said in post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Mega Millions jackpot had been growing for months. Before Tuesday, it was last won in New York on April 18. Friday’s jackpot resets to $20 million.