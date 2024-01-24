Newest defense attorneys ask to be removed from Allen case

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen is shown emerging from a courthouse after a hearing. (WISH File Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The newest set of defense attorneys in the Delphi Murders case now want to be removed from it.

Attorneys William Lebrato and Robert Scremin filed a motion Wednesday morning, asking Judge Frances Gull to allow them to withdraw from Richard Allen’s defense team.

Lebrato and Scremin, based in Fort Wayne, have used previous court filings to complain about the difficulty of representing Allen as he’s being held in a state prison south of Terre Haute.

Judge Gull appointed the pair to represent Allen last year after his original attorneys withdrew from the case.

Those attorneys, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi, argued Gull forced them to leave the case or be publicly accused of ‘gross negligence’ in their representation of Allen.

That decision followed a leak of evidence in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, including crime scene photos in their deaths.

The leak was connected back to the defense attorney’s office.

The Indiana Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that Rozzi and Baldwin should be reinstated and that Judge Gull should remain on the case.

Prosecutors have asked Gull for permission to add murder and kidnapping charges against Allen for the February 2017 deaths.

He currently faces charges of felony murder.

The trial is set to begin in October, although defense attorneys have suggested they may ask that the trial start earlier.