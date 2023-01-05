News

Parents share their child’s home haircut

Kid-ing with Kayla: In some salons, child hair cuts cost more because of the risk of their squirming or crying during the cut. Kayla Sullivan was shocked to see how much her toddler’s trim was so she decided to do a report on why she will be cutting her son’s hair with a bowl and a pair of scissors from now on.

Kayla asked others to share their photos of home hair cuts whether they cut their child’s hair or the kid got ahold of some scissors and decided to take a whack at it.

