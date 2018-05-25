Police had resource officer at Noblesville West Middle School

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – School resources officers are a big issue when we talk about school shootings.

They are police officers who are specially trained to work at schools.

Noblesville Police Department said a school resource officers, or SRO, is assigned to Noblesville West Middle School. He was at the school during Friday morning’s shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl and a seventh-grade teacher, police said, but they could not provide more details.

Watch the video to hear from Mo Canady, executive director for the National Association of School Officers, who happened to be in Indianapolis on Friday.