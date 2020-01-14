News

Carmel police looking for robbery, carjacking suspect

by: Staff Reports
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police is asking for help Tuesday to find a man wanted for stealing a woman’s credit card during a carjacking.

The carjacking and robbery was reported about 7:10 a.m. Jan. 3 in the 300 block of Haydn Drive. That’s northeast of the intersection of West 146th Street and Spring Mill Road.

The suspect is unidentified and was last seen using the credit card at businesses in Indianapolis and Speedway. Surveillance photos captured the suspect using the card shortly after 4 p.m. Jan. 3.

He was believed to be driving a white Ford Taurus.

Police say if you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

