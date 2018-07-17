Police seeking help finding man in connection to Subway robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are seeking your help in tracking down a man they believe robbed a Subway.

Police said them man robbed a Subway on June 24 just after 7 p.m. in the 1900 block of Kessler Boulevard. It is believed he placed his hand on a handgun sticking out of his pants and presented a note to the worker demanding money.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a red cap, blue jeans, a blue shirt and red shoes.

If you have any information on the robbery, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers st 317-262-8477.