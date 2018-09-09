Princess tea party teaches girls to succeed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The room was packed inside Nu Corinthian Baptist Church on West 56th Street near Lafayette Road.

Little girls in colorful dresses walked the royal carpet.

Tables that were skillfully decorated crowded the floor.

This is part of the What a Girl Wants … Really princess tea party. Girls between the ages of 3-12 dressed up as princesses and enjoyed a tea party. The party is designed to build self-esteem in girls.

The event raised funds that will go to Girl Talk, which teaches young girls life skills to help them achieve their goals.

