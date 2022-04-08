News

School bus stop moved on apartment complex property after 7-year-old’s death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some east side neighbors are celebrating after a school bus stop sign was moved off a busy street and into an apartment complex.

The change comes after 7-year-old Sevion Sanford was hit and killed while waiting for his bus on the corner of 21st street and Yorkshire court.

Neighbors in the Warren Harbor Apartment complex said they didn’t think the sign would be moved as quickly as it did, but they’re hopeful the change will prevent another tragedy.

A man named Wayne who works at the apartment complex said in the days after the 7-year-old was hit and killed, the neighborhood pushed for progress.

“The office kind of took an initiative to get with the bus company and tell them this needs to be done, kind of ASAP,” Wayne said.

The complex collaborated with Warren Townships schools to make the move possible.

Parent Crystal Artis said she’s had concerns about kids boarding the bus on the busy street corner for quite some time.

“There has been a couple accidents around there and nothing happened, so it’s unfortunate that it took for a young child to pass for this to happen, but I’m glad that it did,” Artis said.

Kids will now be picked up inside the apartment complex, instead of on the street. They’ll also be under 24/7 surveillance with the help of newly installed cameras on the property.

Neighbors said 21st street has never been safe and since they can’t stop people from speeding, they’re glad to at least have some control over where children wait for their ride to school.

“Hopefully, this is the beginning of a lot more safe things to come,” Artis said.

“I was so glad to see them move it, and move it so fast. I think it’s gonna be safer, better for the children,” Wayne said.

Police said Sanford was hit by at least 2 vehicles. They’re still looking for the first driver.

Investigators said the second driver stayed on scene and cooperated.

Anyone with information should call IMPD.