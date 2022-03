News

‘Sold Cold the River’ film shot in Indiana now in theaters

The new film, “So Cold the River” has deep Indiana Roots, and it’s in select theaters Friday.

This is a shocking, suspense-filled adaption of the “New York Times” bestseller.

It stars Bethany Joy Lenz who joined us live Friday to share what you can expect from the film where her character uncovers a curse of mysterious deaths and suicides at a resort.

“So Cold the River” will be available digitally and on-demand next week.