South Bend Medical Foundation completes sale of labs

SOUTH BEND (Inside INdiana Business) — North Carolina-based LabCorp (NYSE: LH) has completed the acquisition of South Bend Medical Foundation’s clinical laboratory business.

The medical foundation announced in July it was selling its clinical testing operations to focus on blood bank services and pathology.

LabCorp, officially Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, is an S&P 500 company headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina. Following a series of mergers and acquisitions, LabCorp has become one of the largest clinical laboratory networks in the world.

SBMF has served patients in northern Indiana for more than a century. The companies say SBMF will continue to provide professional pathology and blood banking services to hospitals and physicians.