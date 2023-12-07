Teenager, 18-year-old injured after shooting near Lafayette Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A teenage male and a 18-year-old man were injured after a shooting near Lafayette Road Thursday afternoon, according to Indianapolis police.

According to a news release sent by IMPD at 5:43 p.m. Thursday, an adult female reported she was attempted to sell a gun to an individual, later determined to be a 16-year-old male, when the teen stole the gun and drove off in a vehicle. The adult female reported she drove after the 16-year-old.

Detectives believe there was an exchange of gunfire between the two vehicles, a 17-year old male and 18-year-old male in the vehicle driven by the 16-year-old were shot, and the 16-year-old crashed the vehicle. Two firearms were located at the scene where the 16-year-old crashed the vehicle. The individuals who were shot were transported in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office for charging decisions at some point. It is possible there was one or more individuals involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477(TIPS).