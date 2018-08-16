Two IMPD squad cars rammed in separate incidents

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a dangerous day on the roads for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers.

IMPD says two officers were intentionally hit in their squad cars by suspects trying to get away from them.

All of this took place Wednesday during two separate, but un-related incidents across the city.

The first happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of 28th and North Rural street on the city’s east side.

An IMPD officer, in a marked car, attempted to pull over a male driver who rammed her police car, then sped off in the truck he was driving.

Then, just four hours later around 6 p.m., the same thing happened on the city’s south side near county line and Madison Street.

This time, a man driving a black Jaguar wrecked into an un-marked IMPD squad car, causing $2,000 worth of damage.

“We don’t know why he did it,” Sgt. Gregg Arkins said. “He’s not talking to us about it at all. It’s kind of an unusual circumstance. But, the officer was in full uniform inside the car. So it was obvious he was a police officer.”

The man, 37-year-old Brian Wampner, led police on a short chase that ended at the Greentree Apartments, where he was eventually arrested after getting out of his car and running around the building.

It was a scary situation that police say could have ended much differently.

“It’s never been a routine job,” said Sgt. Arkins. “I’ve been doing it for many years and you always have to be on guard and be careful. Unfortunately, of all the good people in our world there are a few select bad ones that tend to do these type of things. If he will do this to a police officer, what would he do to someone else? My family or your family? That’s what always concerns me.”

No word on how much damage was caused in the first incident, but that driver is still on the loose as of Wednesday night.

If you know anything, contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.