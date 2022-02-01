UnPhiltered

Indiana Donor Network celebrates record year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Donor Network is celebrating a record year in 2021 despite the challenges of the pandemic.

According to the organization, it transplanted more organs and tissues last year than any other time in its 34-year history.

Kellie Tremain, president and CEO of Indiana Donor Network, spoke with News 8’s Phil Sanchez for Monday night’s “UnPHILtered” conversation.

Indiana Donor Network says it transplanted a record 949 organs, saving the lives of more than 800 people. It also says it has increased the number of transplants by 43% since 2019.

“I think a lot of people would have thought that things slowed down during the pandemic,” Kellie Tremain, president and CEO of Indiana Donor Network said. “But through the generosity of Hoosiers we were able to have a record-setting year.”

The organization has also added more than 120,000 new Hoosiers to the national donor registry. Despite the additions, it says there are close to 107,000 Americans on the national transplant list, including 1,000 in Indiana.

To sign up as an organ and tissue done, visit the Donate Life Indiana website. More than 4,200,000 Hoosiers have already signed up.

