‘UnPHILtered’: Debby Knox opens up about her storied career

UnPHILtered: Debby Knox retiring after 40+ years in broadcasting

by: Phil Sanchez
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I first met Debby Knox in 2007. At the time, I was a fairly young reporter who had just moved to Indianapolis to work at WISH-TV after a stint at a TV station in New Jersey. Debby was already a local legend. She had been one of the faces of WISH-TV for decades, anchoring the station’s nightly newscasts and covering the city’s biggest stories, she was already a broadcast legend. In a business filled with egos, Debby was egoless. She treated everyone equally, and it had a lasting impression on me.

So, needless to say, I was ecstatic when Debby agreed to come on “UnPHILtered” to discuss her career and her retirement. 

“I always wanted to be in news since I was in middle school, back in Michigan,” Knox said.

Knox spent 40+ years in broadcasting, 33 of which were right here at WISH-TV. 

“I came to Indy when I was 25 years old, Lee Giles (former WISH-TV News Director) and I didn’t get the job. So, I went back to the Michigan area, and lo and behold, he called me back and brought me down here, and at the time, women didn’t last past 40 or 45,” Knox said. “I’m amazed. I got very, very lucky, and I was very appreciative of the people who gave me a chance, and I was able to hang in there.”

Debby retired from WISH-TV in 2013, but decided to get back on air when CBS4 came calling, but this time, she’s ready to officially put down the mic. 

“I have a granddaughter now and she’s the most fun I’ve ever had with anyone,” said Knox. “I’m enjoying her tremendously, and I’m gonna travel. I’m gonna go to South America with the Butler choir in May, doing a ski trip in March, going to the UK in February, and go see a cousin in Florida in January. So, I have some trips planned. So, we’re gonna have some fun and there are some other opportunities out there, so, we’ll see what happens.”

Thanks for the memories, Deb. We’re gonna miss you. 

