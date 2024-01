‘UnPHILtered’: Visit Indy leader talks about NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As News 8 reported Jan. 18, the NFL combine will remain in Indianapolis through 2025.

This year’s event is set to kick off Feb. 29 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Chris Gahl is the executive vice president and the chief marketing officer for Visit Indy. He join News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Wednesday night for the “UnPHILtered” conversation.