‘Walk this way’ to Gainbridge – Aerosmith’s coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rock and roll legends Aerosmith announced on Wednesday they’re coming back to Indy in their PEACE OUT tour.

Aerosmith’s original show was scheduled for Oct. 29, 2023, but was postponed due to Steven Tyler’s vocal injury.

The band will now play Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.

According to a press release every show will pay homage to the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America’s greatest rock band.

In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don’t miss a beat of Aerosmith’s classic rock tunes in quality audio.

Joining the Boston rockers will be The Black Crowes, who recently released their first album in 15 years.

Tickets for the rescheduled dates and newly added shows are on sale on Friday, April 12 at 10 AM at ticketmaster.com.

The 40-date North American tour will include 3 new shows added to the previously rescheduled shows.

A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2024.

According to a press release: Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as “Amazing,” “Crazy,” “Janie’s Got A Gun,” “Livin’ On The Edge,” and “Love In An Elevator,” and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency. The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on “Walk This Way” and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida and later Paris with the launch of the Rock ‘N’ Roller coaster starring Aerosmith. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com.