News

Warmth and humidity returning this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – As our weekend wraps up and ends our few days of pleasant low humidity will be ending also. This week will look and feel like a typical 3rd week in August. Warmer and more humid with chances of scattered hit and miss showers almost every day.

This evening – A few showers in southern Indiana. Dry in central Indiana. Temperatures in the 70s.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 62

Monday – Becoming cloudy with showers developing anytime afternoon. Showers die out by evening. High 81

Tuesday – A bit more warmth and humidity. Scattered showers developing. High 84

Hope you got a chance to get out and enjoy the pleasant weather this weekend. It was great weather for boating on Morse Reservoir or anywhere outside today.

A few scattered showers in southern Indiana. Should stay dry in central Indiana.

Made it to 80 today, but did not feel too warm as the humidity was still in check.

One more comfortable night ahead. Temperatures a little below average.

About the same temperatures Monday but getting a bit more humid.

Hit and miss showers possible anytime after Noon on Monday.

8 Day Outlook – Trend of warm humid days with daily scattered shower possibilities continues through Friday. for now, it looks like our weather dries out, but does not cool off much next weekend.