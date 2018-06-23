Woman seriously injured in house fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 37-year-old woman was seriously injured in a house fire on Saturday.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a residence in the 800 block of Dearborn Street near 10th and Rural streets around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

The woman escaped the blaze and was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition, according to IFD.

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause was under investigation on Saturday night.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.