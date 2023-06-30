Cricket Betting Guide: Top Sites to Bet on Cricket, Odds, Bonuses, and Tips

Thanks to cricket’s immense popularity, it’s no surprise that it’s offered at many online sportsbooks. But for such a treasured, historical sport, which bookies truly deserve the honor of being labeled as the best cricket betting sites?

If you’re on the hunt for these sites, you’re in luck. We’ve put our cricket helmets on and scoured the trenches of the internet to find the top sportsbooks for cricket bettors.

For this, we looked into the quality of odds offered, bonuses, and payment methods before selecting these 10 worthy sites.

Top of our list is Bovada, where you can get started with a $750 bonus. But before you take the leap, check out what the rest of the competition has to offer.

Ready? Let’s dive in!

Best Online Cricket Betting Sites

Bovada: Best overall

MyBookie: Unique prop bets

BetOnline: Competitive cricket odds

BUSR: Largest welcome bonus

SportsBetting.ag: Top pick for crypto bettors

BetAnySports: Excellent betting variety

EveryGame: Best for live cricket betting

BetUS: Stellar reputation

Lucky99: Beginner-friendly site

XBet: Best for mobile bettors

Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused so please disable it if you have any issues.

1. Bovada – Best Cricket Betting Site Overall

Pros:

$750 welcome offer

Competitive cricket odds

Custom prop bets

Rapid crypto payouts

Thousands of daily betting markets

Cons:

Late lines occasionally

With a reputation stretching back over a decade, Bovada is the best cricket betting site in the world right now, boasting exceptional odds, markets, and bonus deals.

Cricket Betting Odds and Cricket Betting Markets: 5/5

Bovada caters to a wide range of cricket events, including renowned tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC World Test Championship, and T20 Vitality Blast, as well as lesser-known contests such as T20 Blaze, Regional T20, and Saint Lucia T10 Blast.

Numerous wagering possibilities are available for IPL enthusiasts, including options like Top Tournament Bowler, Outright Winner, Top Tournament Batsman, and Predict the Finalists.

On the other hand, T20 Vitality Blast offers choices such as Outright Winner and victors for the North Group and South Group.

Often presenting early betting opportunities for both the IPL and T20 Vitality Blast, the platform consistently refreshes its futures section.

This ensures that bettors have access to the latest odds and options for a variety of cricket events.

Cricket Bonuses and Promos: 4.95/5

Bitcoin enthusiasts can enjoy a captivating sign-up bonus valued at up to $750, consisting of a 75% match rate and an appealing 5x wagering requirement.

Users of traditional payment methods (e.g., credit cards) can also benefit from a welcome offer, which provides up to $250 at a 50% match rate.

Additionally, Bovada offers an exceptional referral program, rewarding up to $275 for each qualifying referral that meets the necessary requirements.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.85/5

Crypto users reap the benefits of decreased fees and expedited processing times, while fiat users have the option to perform transactions using credit/debit cards and vouchers.

Bovada eases the deposit and withdrawal process by presenting various payment alternatives, including traditional fiat currencies and prevalent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, and more.

Mobile Betting and Customer Service: 4.95/5

For any concerns, users can efficiently get in touch with the official customer support representatives via live chat.

Still, it’s essential to remember that contact details are accessible only after going through the FAQ section.

Bovada’s mobile platform ensures a remarkable betting experience, compatible across all iOS and Android devices, eliminating the need for a downloadable app version.

>> $750 first-deposit bonus at Bovada

2. MyBookie – Best Cricket Betting Site for Prop Bets

Pros:

$1,000 welcome boost with a $10 casino chip

On-site prop bet builder

Same-game parlays are available

Widest range of prop bets

Early lines

Cons:

Not the most impressive design

In case you are looking to craft exciting prop cricket bets, visit MyBookie, a reputable betting site that’s been online since 2013.

Cricket Betting Odds and Cricket Betting Markets: 4.9/5

MyBookie offers a meticulously selected assortment of markets for IPL enthusiasts, focusing on the Indian Premier League (IPL) and England’s T20 Blast as a top-tier betting platform.

Featuring exceptional odds for teams such as India, England, Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, and more, MyBookie also includes an IPL World Cup Winner option.

Cricket Bonuses and Promos: 4.85/5

Upon joining MyBookie, you’ll get a $10 casino chip and a first deposit bonus of up to $1,000 at a 50% match rate.

Simply create an account and meet the minimum initial deposit of $50 to be eligible for this enticing offer.

In addition, you can enjoy other perks, like the limitless 200% referral bonus and an exclusive 25% reload bonus worth up to $1,000 in free play.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.85/5

MyBookie stands out by offering Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and lesser-known coins like DOGE as cryptocurrency payment methods.

Utilizing cryptocurrencies at MyBookie is even more appealing due to fast processing times and minimal fees.

However, it’s important to note that while traditional currency banking options are available, they usually come with increased deposit limits and higher fees, such as the $45 minimum deposit that credit card users have to meet.

Mobile Betting and Customer Service: 4.85/5

A devoted customer support team is accessible 24/7 via email or live chat, promptly addressing the most pressing concerns for all MyBookie users.

Despite its old-school visual design, the platform offers easy-to-use functionality, ensuring a smooth user experience without any interruptions or delays during navigation.

>> $1,000 welcome offer with a $10 casino chip [MyBookie]

3. BetOnline – Most Competitive Cricket Odds Online

Pros:

$1,000 welcome offer

Highly competitive cricket odds

Odds boosters available

25+ years online

Accepts over 15 cryptocurrencies

Customer support offered via phone, chat, and email

Cons:

9.75% credit card fee

BetOnline is up next, offering highly competitive cricket odds and multiple interesting risk-free bet promos.

The brand has been available for over two decades, making it one of the longest-standing and highly trusted cricket betting sites.

Cricket Betting Odds and Cricket Betting Markets: 4.8/5

Cricket enthusiasts can delve into a broad range of odds and markets at BetOnline, thanks to events like the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Cricket World Cup.

The site allows you to immerse yourself in diverse aspects of the sport and enhance your thrill by exploring various IPL betting options, such as “Coin Toss Winner,” “Successful Defenders or Chasers,” and “Lead Team Batsman.”

The vast array of IPL opportunities guarantees a captivating wagering experience, as do betting choices for the World Cup, The Ashes Test, and World Test Championship.

Cricket Bonuses and Promos: 4.9/5

For those making a minimum initial deposit of $55 (using the promotional code BOL1000), an impressive 50% sign-up bonus up to $1,000 is available.

An exceptional selection of no-risk bets is offered, including a unique $25 risk-free wager specifically tailored for live betting.

In addition to these benefits, customers can access a diverse range of extra incentives such as in-play bonuses, odds boosts, and occasional promotions like the 25% sports reload bonus.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.8/5

For individuals who find the $100 minimum deposit for MoneyGram too high, cryptocurrency is a recommended alternative option at BetOnline.

Cryptocurrency withdrawals offer a quicker solution, often completing transactions within just a few hours, while credit card users are subject to a 9.75% processing fee.

Accommodating various preferences, BetOnline accepts over 15 cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Litecoin, making it one of the top crypto casinos and sportsbooks.

In addition, the site features credit cards and standard bank transfers for fiat users.

Mobile Betting and Customer Service: 4.85/5

With their devoted 24/7 support team, BetOnline ensures assistance is always available via live chat, phone, or email when required.

Plus, users are guaranteed to experience hassle-free betting on their easy-to-use platform, which doesn’t require any downloads.

>> $1,000 first-deposit bonus [BetOnline]

4. BUSR – Best Welcome Bonus of All Online Cricket Betting Sites

Pros:

$1,500 sign-up promo

Always features 10+ regular promos

Exceptional racebook

Triple-tiered customer support

Professional design

Fully mobile-friendly

Cons:

Average range of betting markets

Everyone appreciates a nice welcome bonus, and the $1,500 sign-up deal at BUSR is truly hard to beat!

Cricket Betting Odds and Cricket Betting Markets: 4.7/5

Cricket betting markets and odds at BUSR offer a decently diverse range of options for punters to place their wagers.

The selection includes international test matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20 matches.

Bettors can choose from numerous markets such as match winner, top batsman, top bowler, and even specific player performances.

Additionally, BUSR offers live betting, allowing you to place bets in real-time as the action unfolds on the pitch.

Cricket Bonuses and Promos: 4.95/5

A tempting choice for bettors, BUSR offers enticing incentives.

To qualify for the 100% match bonus of up to $1,500, new users must enter the promo code SPORTS100FP and make a minimum deposit of $100.

Additionally, BUSR provides an unlimited referral promotion where users can receive up to $250 for every successful referral they make.

For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, there’s a Crypto Rewards program that allows you to get up to $100 in cashback with each crypto deposit, requiring only a 1x rollover.

Don’t forget about the exclusive $150 welcome offer specifically tailored for horse racing wagers, making BUSR an even more attractive option.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.75/5

At BUSR, clients can easily transact using various funding options, including debit and credit cards, as well as cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Cryptocurrency withdrawals are usually processed the fastest, ensuring a convenient experience for crypto bettors.

Meanwhile, fiat currency transactions might take a few days to complete, but they still offer a reliable option for account holders.

Mobile Betting and Customer Service: 4.85/5

BUSR allows you to wager without interruption by providing seamless sports betting that’s accessible on all devices, including iOS and Android mobile gadgets, easily making it one of the best mobile casinos.

In addition to offering sports betting tutorials and maintaining an active social media presence, BUSR ensures your concerns are addressed effectively through their 24/7 customer support team, available through email, phone, or live chat.

>> 100% first deposit bonus up to $1,500 at BUSR

5. SportsBetting.ag – Best Cricket Betting Site for Crypto Users

Pros:

$1,000 sign-up deal

Increased bonus match rate for crypto users

10+ crypto banking options

Online for over 2 decades

20+ sports betting markets

Cons:

Minimum deposit of $55 required for welcome offer

In case you’re looking to bet on cricket using cryptocurrency, visit SportsBetting.ag, a highly reputable online betting platform that supports about a dozen crypto coins.

Cricket Betting Odds and Cricket Betting Markets: 4.6/5

SportsBetting.ag delivers an impressive assortment of cricket wagering choices, with a strong emphasis on the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Cricket World Cup.

Various betting options are provided for IPL games, such as top run scorer, coin toss winner, and aggregate match scores.

Furthermore, the platform covers additional key markets, including the World Test Championship and The Ashes Test.

Cricket Bonuses and Promos: 4.8/5

SportsBetting sets itself apart with its unique sports betting competitions, providing an appealing option for gamblers.

While some contests are free to enter, others require a small fee, and potential rewards often surpass $50k or even reach $100k.

New users at SportsBetting can take advantage of an attractive sign-up offer when depositing with digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and other supported virtual coins: a 100% crypto match bonus up to $1,000.

For those who prefer non-crypto deposit methods like credit cards, they can still benefit from a 50% bonus up to $1,000.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed: 4.7/5

Sportsbetting.ag stands out as a premier crypto sports betting platform, not only supporting Bitcoin but also various altcoins like ETH, BCH, XLM, XRP, and more.

It’s important to note that while no fees are associated with cryptocurrency transactions, charges may apply when using fiat payment methods.

In addition to digital currencies, they also accept traditional banking options such as card payments and bank wire transfers.

If you’re into crypto as much as we are, check out our guide to the top crypto sports betting sites, where SportsBetting.ag is also featured.

Mobile Betting and Customer Service: 4.8/5

After their recent visual makeover, SportsBetting.ag’s betting website now operates efficiently and securely within an SSL-encrypted setting, on par with top online wagering platforms.

Emphasizing outstanding customer service, they provide prompt and reliable assistance through email and live chat, available 24/7.

>> $1,000 welcome bonus [SportsBetting.ag]

Best Online Cricket Betting Sites – Runners-Up:

How We Selected the Best Cricket Betting Sites

Cricket Betting Odds and Cricket Betting Markets

To pick the best online cricket betting websites, we analyzed the cricket odds offered at different sites to determine their competitiveness.

Additionally, we considered the number of cricket betting markets available, such as match results, top batsmen, and top bowlers, as a diverse range of options enhances the overall betting experience.

Cricket Bonuses and Promos

In our ranking process, we examined the free bets and promotions provided by various online cricket betting sites.

We focused on the value, terms and conditions, and frequency of these offers, ensuring that bettors can maximize their potential winnings and enjoy a rewarding experience.

Sites offering top crypto casino bonus offers also ranked higher on our list.

Banking Methods and Payout Speed

We evaluated the available banking methods, such as credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies, for both deposits and withdrawals, as well as the ease of use and security measures in place.

Furthermore, we assessed the payout speed, prioritizing websites that process withdrawals swiftly and with minimal delays.

Mobile Betting and Customer Service

We took into account the quality of the mobile experience offered by online cricket betting websites, examining their user-friendliness, features, and compatibility with various devices.

Additionally, we assessed the efficiency and responsiveness of customer service, as reliable support is crucial for an enjoyable betting experience.

Why Is Bovada the Best Cricket Betting Site?

Bovada has it all, from a wide range of cricket betting options and excellent odds on all the popular cricket betting markets to an attractive welcome promo.

This is why it’s the best cricket betting app online.

Here’s a brief overview of the site’s top features:

Highly Competitive Odds : Bovada offers some of the best odds in the industry, ensuring that bettors get the most value for their bets. This means higher potential returns for successful wagers, making it more lucrative for cricket fans to place their bets on this platform.

: Bovada offers some of the best odds in the industry, ensuring that bettors get the most value for their bets. This means higher potential returns for successful wagers, making it more lucrative for cricket fans to place their bets on this platform. Wide Variety of Markets : Bovada features an extensive range of betting markets, allowing users to wager on various events and outcomes. From popular options like match winners and top run-scorers to more niche markets such as highest opening partnership and total wides, there’s something for every cricket enthusiast.

: Bovada features an extensive range of betting markets, allowing users to wager on various events and outcomes. From popular options like match winners and top run-scorers to more niche markets such as highest opening partnership and total wides, there’s something for every cricket enthusiast. $750 Welcome Promo : New users at Bovada can take advantage of a generous welcome promotion. When making your first deposit, you’ll receive a 75% match bonus up to $750 if you use cryptocurrency. This provides an excellent opportunity to boost your betting bankroll right from the start.

: New users at Bovada can take advantage of a generous welcome promotion. When making your first deposit, you’ll receive a 75% match bonus up to $750 if you use cryptocurrency. This provides an excellent opportunity to boost your betting bankroll right from the start. Highly Transparent : Bovada is well-known for its transparency. The site boasts stellar 24/7 customer support and a public forum that’s frequented by support team representatives.

: Bovada is well-known for its transparency. The site boasts stellar 24/7 customer support and a public forum that’s frequented by support team representatives. Custom Props Available: Users can request custom prop bets via Twitter using the hashtag #WhatsYaWager. This level of personalized service sets Bovada apart from other cricket betting sites.

To learn more about our top pick, check out our in-depth Bovada Casino review.

Why Should I Use Online Cricket Betting Sites?

In recent years, online cricket betting sites have gained immense popularity over traditional brick-and-mortar sportsbooks.

We’ve listed some compelling reasons as to why you should consider using cricket betting sites instead of driving to your nearest bookie.

Customized Betting Markets : Online cricket betting sites offer an extensive range of customized betting markets specific to cricket, such as mode of dismissal, number of boundaries, and partnership bets. You can even order custom props at many top cricket betting sites.

: Online cricket betting sites offer an extensive range of customized betting markets specific to cricket, such as mode of dismissal, number of boundaries, and partnership bets. You can even order custom props at many top cricket betting sites. Dynamic Odds Adjustments : Online betting platforms can update odds in real-time based on factors like pitch conditions, weather, and team news. This allows you to take advantage of sudden shifts in odds that are not possible at retail sports betting joints.

: Online betting platforms can update odds in real-time based on factors like pitch conditions, weather, and team news. This allows you to take advantage of sudden shifts in odds that are not possible at retail sports betting joints. Live Betting and Ball-By-Ball Commentary : Many online cricket betting sites offer in-play betting with live streaming and ball-by-ball commentary, giving you the ability to follow the match closely and adjust your bets accordingly.

: Many online cricket betting sites offer in-play betting with live streaming and ball-by-ball commentary, giving you the ability to follow the match closely and adjust your bets accordingly. Cricket-Specific Promotions: Cricket betting sites often run promotions tailored exclusively to cricket enthusiasts, such as boosted odds for specific matches or cashback offers on particular bet types.

Guide to Betting on Cricket Online

What Are the Best Cricket Betting Sites?

If you’re looking for the best cricket betting sites, we’ve highlighted them down below:

Bovada

MyBookie

BetOnline

BUSR

SportsBetting.ag

Bovada is the best online cricket betting site overall, mixing highly competitive odds and generous bonus deals worth up to $750.

MyBookie is the leading destination for prop bets, BetOnline has some of the best cricket betting odds, while BUSR boasts the biggest first-deposit bonus, going up to $1,500.

SportsBetting.ag is our top recommendation for crypto bettors, and if you’re looking to enjoy in-play betting by any chance, visit EveryGame.

Are Online Cricket Betting Sites Safe?

Yes, online cricket betting sites are 100% safe as long as you choose reputable and licensed platforms.

To ensure a secure experience, look for sites that have SSL encryption, hold valid gaming licenses, and offer transparent terms and conditions.

Additionally, read reviews and user feedback to gauge the site’s reputation.

Although there are trustworthy online betting sites for cricket fans available, it’s essential to remain vigilant and cautious when sharing personal and financial information online.

Check out our similar bonus-related review guides:

Which Cricket Leagues Can I Bet on Online?

There are numerous cricket leagues and tournaments that you can bet on online. Some of the most popular ones include:

Indian Premier League (IPL)

Big Bash League (BBL)

Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Pakistan Super League (PSL)

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

T20 Blast (England)

Ram Slam T20 Challenge (South Africa)

Super Smash (New Zealand)

Afghanistan Premier League (APL)

Global T20 Canada

Additionally, you can also bet on international tournaments like the ICC Cricket World Cup, T20 World Cup, and various Test, ODI, and T20 series between nations.

Which Types of Cricket Bets Can I Place at Online Cricket Betting Sites?

There are various types of cricket bets that you can place at online betting sites. Some of the most popular ones include:

Match Winner : Predict which team will emerge victorious in a match.

: Predict which team will emerge victorious in a match. Series Winner : Determine the winning team of a specific series or tournament.

: Determine the winning team of a specific series or tournament. Top Batsman : Choose the player who will score the most runs in a match, innings, or series.

: Choose the player who will score the most runs in a match, innings, or series. Top Bowler : Select the player with the most wickets taken in a match, innings, or series.

: Select the player with the most wickets taken in a match, innings, or series. Man of the Match : Pick the player who will be awarded the “Man of the Match” title for their performance in a particular game.

: Pick the player who will be awarded the “Man of the Match” title for their performance in a particular game. Highest Opening Partnership : Decide on the team with the highest opening partnership score in a match.

: Decide on the team with the highest opening partnership score in a match. Total Runs : Estimate the total number of runs scored by a team or both teams combined in a game.

: Estimate the total number of runs scored by a team or both teams combined in a game. Total Wickets : Gauge the total number of wickets taken by a team or both teams combined in a match.

: Gauge the total number of wickets taken by a team or both teams combined in a match. Most Sixes : Identify the team or player who will hit the most sixes in a game.

: Identify the team or player who will hit the most sixes in a game. Outright Betting: Pick the winner of a specific cricket event, such as the World Cup or IPL.

Comparison of the Top 5 Cricket Betting Sites

Here’s a brief reminder of the features you’ll find at the top online betting sites for cricket online:

Bovada : This is the best cricket betting site overall, boasting top-tier odds, plenty of markets, and even a custom prop builder. All new customers are eligible for up to $750 in welcome bonuses.

: This is the best cricket betting site overall, boasting top-tier odds, plenty of markets, and even a custom prop builder. All new customers are eligible for up to $750 in welcome bonuses. MyBookie : If you love cricket prop bets, head on over to MyBookie. This site offers one of the best bet builders, same-game parlays, and up to a $1,000 welcome bonus on your initial deposit.

: If you love cricket prop bets, head on over to MyBookie. This site offers one of the best bet builders, same-game parlays, and up to a $1,000 welcome bonus on your initial deposit. BetOnline : BetOnline is known for its variety of risk-free bets and also some of the best cricket betting odds you can get online. As a new player, you can freely claim up to a $1,000 bonus on your first deposit at a 50% match rate.

: BetOnline is known for its variety of risk-free bets and also some of the best cricket betting odds you can get online. As a new player, you can freely claim up to a $1,000 bonus on your first deposit at a 50% match rate. BUSR : At BUSR, cricket bettors will find the best welcome bonus of all online cricket betting sites, going up to $1,500 at a highly generous 100% match rate. The platform also sports a highly professional design and is effortless to navigate.

: At BUSR, cricket bettors will find the best welcome bonus of all online cricket betting sites, going up to $1,500 at a highly generous 100% match rate. The platform also sports a highly professional design and is effortless to navigate. SportsBetting.ag: This is the no. 1 destination for crypto cricket bettors, hosting about a dozen cryptocurrencies as deposit and withdrawal methods. Plus, new customers receive up to a $1,000 bonus on their first deposit.

How to Sign Up and Place Cricket Bets Online

All it takes to join a cricket betting site can be summed up in three easy steps.

We’ll use Bovada as an example, but these steps apply to most cricket betting sites featured here.

1. Register Your Online Betting Account

Visit Bovada and open the registration form by clicking the sign-up button.

Fill out the form and accept the T&Cs.

Click the Create Account button.

2. Verify Your Account

The online sports betting site will send a verification code to your email or mobile.

Enter the code when prompted and log in to your new betting account.

3. Claim the Sign-Up Bonus, Bet on Cricket Events

Set your payment preference at Bovada’s cashier.

Deposit $20 or more.

Claim up to $750 as a welcome bonus (75% match on your first deposit).

Find the cricket betting market that suits you and generate your betting slip.

Place bets and have fun!

Online Cricket Betting Tips and Strategies

You can join the best cricket betting sites, but you still need to apply the right strategy when placing a cricket bet.

Below are some of our top tips for online bettors:

Specialize in a Specific Format : Cricket is played in various formats, including Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 (T20). Each format requires a different approach and strategy. Choose one format that you’re most comfortable with and focus on understanding its intricacies. This will help you make informed decisions when placing bets.

: Cricket is played in various formats, including Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 (T20). Each format requires a different approach and strategy. Choose one format that you’re most comfortable with and focus on understanding its intricacies. This will help you make informed decisions when placing bets. Analyze Team and Player Form : Always consider the recent form of teams and individual players before placing bets on cricket matches. Look at their performance in the last five to ten games and analyze their consistency. Pay attention to the playing conditions, as they can significantly impact a team’s performance.

: Always consider the recent form of teams and individual players before placing bets on cricket matches. Look at their performance in the last five to ten games and analyze their consistency. Pay attention to the playing conditions, as they can significantly impact a team’s performance. Understand Pitch and Weather Conditions : Pitch and weather conditions play a crucial role in determining the outcome of a cricket match. A dry and hard pitch favors the batting side, while a green and moist pitch aids the bowlers. Additionally, consider factors like humidity, temperature, and wind direction, as these can affect the ball’s movement.

: Pitch and weather conditions play a crucial role in determining the outcome of a cricket match. A dry and hard pitch favors the batting side, while a green and moist pitch aids the bowlers. Additionally, consider factors like humidity, temperature, and wind direction, as these can affect the ball’s movement. Evaluate the Toss : The toss is an essential aspect of cricket betting, as it can significantly impact the game’s outcome. Teams winning the toss often choose to bat or bowl first based on pitch conditions and their strengths. Keep this in mind when placing bets, especially in live betting scenarios.

: The toss is an essential aspect of cricket betting, as it can significantly impact the game’s outcome. Teams winning the toss often choose to bat or bowl first based on pitch conditions and their strengths. Keep this in mind when placing bets, especially in live betting scenarios. Join More Than One Cricket Betting Site: Joining multiple cricket betting sites offers numerous advantages, including the ability to claim multiple bonus offers and promotions. Many online bookmakers provide welcome bonuses, free bets, cashback offers, and enhanced odds to attract new customers.

Still Searching for the Best Cricket Betting Sites?

Now that you know the top cricket sportsbooks, all that’s left is to start cricket betting online!

Our in-depth review guide has probably shown you where to find the cricket markets that suit your needs.

Still, we’re going to reiterate that Bovada is the best cricket betting site for most users, thanks to the fact that you’ll always be guaranteed competitive odds and worthwhile bonuses.

Other cricket betting apps worth your time are BetOnline, an excellent cricket betting site for bonus seekers, and MyBookie, which offers some of the best prop bets on cricket games.

Whatever you do, remember to gamble responsibly and have fun above anything else.

DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their players a better gambling experience.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: