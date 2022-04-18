Sponsored

10 Best Mobile Casinos with Real Money Casino Apps and Games

The best mobile casinos work on all mobile devices, they have a great selection of games, and they get the party started with exciting welcome bonuses.

Even better, we’ve got a whole list of ‘em right here. Each one has been selected according to strict criteria, they’re all safe and secure to use, and some of them even come complete with mobile apps.

Ready to play mobile casino games on the move? Let’s see what we’ve got for you.

Best Mobile Casinos

1. Ignition – Best Real Money Mobile Casino Overall

Pros:

Customizable mobile app

High-traffic poker site

Zone Poker available

4 cryptos accepted

Cons:

Could do with more games overall

Most people in the know understand that Ignition is one of the world’s premier poker sites. It’s got enormous traffic and soft tournaments galore.

But it’s also excellent on mobile and offers a solid variety of general casino games – and it’s at the top of the tree for us.

Mobile Experience: 5/5

Ignition has a mobile app – and it’s easily one of the best we’ve used.

Poker fans, for example, can use the app to customize their card design, before personalizing their setup and table.

Moreover, the app is fast, it delivers a range of bonuses and promos (see below), and even if you don’t want to download the app, you can access Ignition in your browser.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

Sure enough, Ignition has amassed a wealth of happy poker fans all over the world, thanks to its daily tournaments, buy-ins, and unrivaled traffic.

Indeed, at any point of the day, there are always hundreds of players online ready to compete with you.

Poker variants include Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi/Lo, which are each divided further into either No-Limit, Pot-Limit, or Fixed-Limit games.

Something for everyone, then. Zone Poker is available, too, for some rapid action.

That said, we couldn’t give its overall game variety a perfect score because, with 172 mobile games in total, Ignition would benefit from a bit more variety.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

When you first create an account, you’re entitled to a 100% up to $1,000 welcome bonus.

Alternatively, should you decide to deposit via Bitcoin, you can grab a 150% up to $1,500 welcome bonus.

Both are good offers, while subsequent promos include reload bonuses, weekly reload bonuses, and a refer-a-friend bonus that can net you as much as $100.

Reputation: 5/5

Ignition has been around for just over 5 years at the time of writing, and over that time has developed a super-strong reputation as the go-to poker site for people all over the globe. It’s fully-licensed, safe and secure to use, and it’s as reputable as mobile casinos come.

Misc: 4/5

Ignition fares well when it comes to poker, and while its slots, blackjack, and roulette variants aren’t huge, there are still plenty of high-quality games to enjoy. There are over 30 live dealer games here, too.

It’s a really modern casino, offering as it does 8 payment methods, which include 4 cryptos – Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

2. Red Dog Casino – Best New Mobile Casino

Pros:

225% welcome bonus

Launched in 2019

150+ mobile casino games

Bitcoin accepted

Cons:

Can’t see live games as a guest

Launched in 2019, Red Dog Casino is one of the newest mobile casinos. And with a 225% welcome bonus, a superb Android experience, and an entire library of games provided by RealTime Gaming, it’s our favorite new mobile casino.

Mobile Experience: 5/5

One of the best things about being a new casino site is that Red Dog is able to take advantage of the most up-to-date mobile software. It’s got 152 games all available for instant play, the graphics are razor-sharp, and the mobile version of the site is super fast-loading (helped by a basic, fuss-free user interface).

Red Dog also has a slew of brand new mobile-optimized games.

That all said, there is no Red Dog Casino app at the moment. You can access the site on both iOS and Android via your mobile browser instead.

Game Variety: 4/5

As mentioned, all of Red Dog’s mobile games are provided by RealTime Gaming. This is both a good thing and a bad thing.

It’s a good thing in the sense that it means you can play mobile games that are of high quality and benefit from the latest advancements in game technology. They are also fully optimized for mobile play.

However, were Red Dog Casino to partner up with more game providers, game variety would benefit.

As it is, there are 150+ games to choose from here, including 119 slots, 14 poker games, and 13 live games.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

As a new casino, Red Dog does what all new mobile casinos do: It offers a very generous welcome bonus.

This is a 225% deposit bonus, which by itself is excellent. However, you can top it up by an extra 20% should you deposit via NeoSurf or Bitcoin.

After that, existing players can enjoy regular promos, including a 24/7 bonus when you make a deposit of $30, $75, and $150 (this is an entirely unique bonus that we haven’t seen anywhere else), and a new game bonus. Basically, whenever there’s a new game, Red Dog treats you to a set of free spins, the exact amount of which depends on how much you wager.

Reputation: 3/5

As a new casino, Red Dog doesn’t yet have a reputation to speak of. There’s still plenty of time, of course, and we have no concerns that it won’t emerge as one of the best online casinos around in a few years’ time.

It’s also fully licensed and owned by Infinity Media, which runs a number of reputable online casinos.

Misc: 4/5

24/7 customer support, a variety of payment methods including Bitcoin, and a very stripped-back user interface are all part of the package at Red Dog Casino.

Once it starts adding more games, it won’t be long before it can be considered an all-rounder.

3. BitStarz – Best Crypto Mobile Casino

Pros:

3,150+ games

6 cryptos accepted

Works on a range of mobile devices, including Windows Phone

Multi-award winning casino

Cons:

Doesn’t accept fiat currencies

BitStarz is a multiple award-winning mobile casino that accepts a range of cryptos, and which lets you play a stupendous 3,150+ games.

Mobile Experience: 5/5

Like a few other top mobile casinos, BitStarz doesn’t come with an app. This isn’t a disadvantage, however, because you can easily access all 3,150+ games via your mobile browser.

It’s compatible with iOS, Android and Windows Phone, the games are instant play, and the unique, slick and clean user interface will appear to mobile players who are looking for a modern online casino.

Game Variety: 5/5

Whatever kinda thirst you’ve got, it’s highly likely that BitStarz will quench it.

After all, they’ve got almost 3,200 casino games.

It’s a well-balanced selection, too. There are thousands of slots, including hundreds of progressive jackpots, as well as a huge arsenal of classic card and table games.

There are live dealer games, as well, including Instant Roulette for rapid-fire play and Immersive Roulette for an entirely unique experience.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

At BitStarz, new players can choose between two welcome bonuses: A no deposit mobile casino bonus that nets them 20 free spins, and a 100% up to 1 Bitcoin plus 180 free spins when you deposit at least 0.001 Bitcoin.

After that, existing players can participate in weekly slots tournaments for more prizes (and 250 free spins), while other promos include reload bonuses.

There’s also a VIP program that gives you the chance to win a Tesla at the time of writing .

Reputation: 5/5

BitStarz has been entertaining players since 2014. Based in Europe, it’s owned by Dama, which owns a number of other crypto casinos and mobile gaming sites, and which therefore knows exactly what crypto gamblers are looking for.

Misc: 4/5

Fast payouts, zero fees, and enhanced safety are just some of the benefits of playing at a crypto casino like BitStarz. Here, you can deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin. Fiat currencies, however, aren’t accepted.

Related Post: Best Bitcoin casinos

4. Slots.LV – Best Mobile Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

32 live dealer games

Great for both beginners and high rollers

Mobile casino app available

100+ slots

Cons:

$20 minimum deposit for credit cards

60x wagering requirements for the mobile bonus

If you’re looking to play live games on your mobile device, Slots.LV stands out to us for its excellent selection of 32. These include live versions of poker, blackjack, and roulette, and all the games look superb on Android or iOS.

Mobile Experience: 5/5

Slots.LV gives you two options: You can either play the mobile games in your web browser, or you can download the fabulous mobile app.

Downloading and installing it takes a few minutes. Once it’s fully installed, you get to enjoy a range of 100+ slots and other games, with Slots.LV kind enough to make all their desktop games available for mobile play.

Game Variety: 3/5

The truth is that, while Slots.LV lets you play all the desktop games on your mobile device, game variety is lacking.

This is primarily because Slots.LV has just over 130 total mobile games on its site at present, which is a modest number compared to rivals.

On the flip side, they’ve gone for quality over quantity, and the games are provided by 5 big-name developers, including RTGaming and Rival.

Moreover, they’ve got 32 live dealer games, which are streamed in HD, and min and max stakes vary from less than $1 to over $10,000. You can also play 3D slots here, as well as gigantic progressive jackpots.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

Slots.LV lets you choose between a fiat currency welcome bonus (200% up to $1,000 with 35x wagering requirements), or a crypto welcome bonus (300% up to $1,500 with the same wagering requirements).

Both of these are excellent offers that can bulk up your bankroll before you’ve even properly got started.

From there, Slots.LV – which is largely aimed at casual players – keeps the fun coming with Sweet Thursdays, where you can grab $20 if you deposit $100, while new mobile players are rewarded with a free casino chip if they wager more than $500 during their first week. 60x wagering requirements on this, however, are a tad steep.

Reputation: 5/5

Slots.LV has been around since 2013, so it’s fast approaching a whole decade of existence. It’s had zero negative press, it’s never had any issues with paying out large jackpots, and it’s fully licensed.

Misc: 4/4

Like a lot of top mobile casinos, Slots.LV accepts cryptos – Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum. Its lack of live chat, however, as well as a $20 min deposit for credit cards will frustrate some players.

5. Super Slots – Best for Real Money Mobile Slots

Pros:

250+ slots

Mobile app available

Host of high RTP games

Reload bonuses

Cons:

Not an established casino yet

Mobile slots are a lot of fun! And Super Slots is home to more than 250 of them. Aside from that, let’s see why it made it to our top 5, shall we?

Mobile Experience: 5/5

Super Slots lets you play via their mobile app, or in your mobile web browser.

Whichever option you choose, you’re treated to a responsively designed site that looks fantastic on mobile devices. There are also free slots (demo games) available, and you can play on your Android or iOS device.

Game Variety: 4/5

Super Slots excels when it comes to slots (come on, the clue is in the name). It’s got 210 in the “regular” online casino section, and a further 45 inside the Casino Black section.

Titles include Frenzy Fortune (96% RTP), Money Wagon, which comes with three jackpots, and the ever-popular Jungle Stripes.

New titles are being added all the time, too.

Overall game variety is perhaps on the slender side, but you can still play a variety of blackjack, roulette, and poker variants, as well as 20 live dealer games.

Bonuses & Promos: 5/5

Like a lot of modern-day mobile casinos, Super Slots has a crypto welcome bonus and a regular fiat currency welcome bonus up for grabs.

The former is a 400% up to $4,000 offer that comes with 48x wagering requirements, while the latter is a 250% up to $1,000 offer that comes with 35x wagering requirements.

Crypto will obviously be disappointed by the steeper rollover requirements, but we really like Super Slots’ overall bonuses:

Existing players can grab weekly reload bonuses, they can compete in daily tournaments for the chance to win a slice of a $1,000,000 monthly prize pool, while the VIP program lets you grab a 50% match bonus up to $500 each Sunday.

Reputation: 3/5

Since Super Slots as a mobile site was only established in 2020, it’s not possible to give it a major high score on this front. What we can say, however, is that it’s owned by Eddie Robbins III, who is also the CEO of major online casino BetOnline.

Misc: 4/5

Apart from everything we’ve mentioned so far, one of Super Slots’ major strengths is its 15 different payment methods. These include 7 cryptocurrencies, bank checks and wire transfers, as well as person-to-person.

6. Cafe Casino – Best Mobile Bonuses

Pros:

Generous first deposit bonuses (up to $2,500)

Weekly mystery bonus

Excellent VIP program

Intuitive mobile website

Cons:

Relatively small selection of online casino games

There’s no doubt that all the mobile casinos on our list offer tantalizing bonuses – but Cafe Casino outdoes them all with its supermassive welcome bonus and exciting regular promos.

Mobile Experience: 5/5

Launched in 2016, Cafe Casino has always been available as a mobile site. This has allowed the team behind it to fine-tune its offering, so that today’s mobile experience is seamless, fast, and intuitive.

There’s no app to download and install – instead, you can just head over to the website and access all of Cafe Casino’s 127 games in your mobile browser.

Game Variety: 3/5

We’ll get to Cafe Casino’s bonuses in a moment, but an area where the casino falls short compared to rivals like BitStarz is with its game variety.

A slender collection of 127 total games is definitely on the smaller side of things, and – moreover – most of these are made up of online slots.

That said, there are still positives: 7 different world-class developers, including RealTime Gaming, provide the games, and there is still a good selection of bank-busting poker, blackjack, roulette, and live games to play.

Bonuses & Promotions:

When you make your first deposit, you can choose between a 250% up to $1,500 fiat currency welcome bonus, or a 350% up to $2,500 Bitcoin bonus. What’s more, wagering requirements for both are just 40x.

Alternatively, you can grab a free $10 chip if you opt for the no deposit welcome bonus.

After that, promos include a $100 refer-a-friend bonus and cashback offers, while the VIP program is one of the best we’ve seen. It comes with rebates, weekly prize pools, and – if you’re a high roller – you can increase your daily cashback from 10% to 15%.

Reputation: 4/5

Cafe Casino has been around for 6 years now, it’s fully licensed and it uses SSL encryption to keep mobile players safe.

Misc: 3.5/5

Withdrawals tend to take no longer than 2 days regardless of your banking method, and live chat is available. Overall RTP for all games, meanwhile, is an impressive 98.32%.

7. Wild Casino – Best Mobile Casino for Blackjack

Pros:

350+ total mobile casino games

11 real money blackjack games

Unique jungle theme

Live dealer blackjack

Cons:

Most bonuses come with high wagering requirements

With its selection of 350+ games, Wild Casino offers a comprehensive mobile casino experience. But it’s with a high-quality selection of 11 blackjack games where we feel the site stands out, and where it might appeal to players with an appetite for beating the dealer.

Mobile Experience: 4.5/5

Everything about the Wild Casino experiences just works. It’s intuitive, responsive, and the site speed is excellent.

Moreover, a unique jungle theme ensures Wild Casino stands out from rivals in terms of its overall look.

Navigation, meanwhile, is a piece of cake thanks to a functional design where every button and tab is where you’d expect it to be.

Game Variety: 4/5

As mentioned, Wild Casino has 359 games on its roster right now. 250+ of these are slots, and they include a fair number of progressive jackpot slots, as well as high RTP slot games.

Blackjack options currently total 11, with variants including Super 7 Blackjack, Pirate 21, and MultiHand Blackjack, which is ideal for whenever you want to play various hands at the same time (for experienced players only!).

You can also play live casino games, as well as a handful of poker and other table games.

Bonuses & Promos: 4/5

It’s hard to argue with a 300% up to $3,000 crypto welcome bonus, while the fiat currency welcome bonus – 250% up to $1,000 – is equally as exciting.

Crypto players also benefit from a 10% crypto boost on subsequent deposits, while other tasty offers include a 10% weekly rebate, which will come in handy if you ever have a bad week.

The Ultimate Spin-Off is worth mentioning, too: This is a slots tournament that’s great fun, and which allows you to compete against rival players.

Reputation: 3.5/5

There’s no doubt that Wild Casino has thousands of satisfied customers, and it’s never had any liquidation issues or payout issues. It’s as reliable as they come.

However, its licensing information is hard to track down, while the casino itself has only been around for 4 years.

Misc: 3.5/5

Wild Casino accepts cryptos, including Bitcoin and Litecoin, and there are 18 different payment methods in total. The games are provided by 3 of the best developers around: BetSoft, Dragon Gaming, and Fresh Deck Studios, the latter providing the live games.

Unique underwater city theme

280% welcome bonus

Regular free spins promotions

200+ games

200+ slots

55 free spins upon sign-up

App available

200% up to $1,000 welcome offer

About 185 games

3D slots

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Mobile Online Casinos and Casino Apps

Mobile Experience: It’s no surprise that the first thing we looked at when choosing our mobile casino apps was the overall mobile experience. We took into account things like site speed, game loading time, site design (ease of use), and how responsive a casino site is.

Mobile Casino Games: We chose mobile casino sites that excel when it comes to their game variety, with our reasoning being that the more games there are, the easier it will be for you, the player, to find the games you prefer to play.

Mobile Casino Bonuses: The casinos we chose have some of the best mobile casino bonuses, including welcome offers, reload bonuses, and VIP programs. After all, a good mobile bonus is one of the best ways to continue playing at a casino without having to constantly risk your own money.

Reputation: Reputation is everything in mobile gambling. And while some of the mobile casino sites we chose are new, many of them are older and super-established. Either way, if a casino works well on mobile but has an unreliable reputation, we removed it from our list.

Best Mobile Casino Sites: FAQ

What Are Mobile Casinos and Mobile Casino Games?

Mobile casinos are exactly the same as regular desktop online casinos, with the main difference being that you can play the games on your mobile device.

It’s worth mentioning that a mobile casino isn’t separate from a regular online casino, but is instead an option alongside the desktop version. It’s basically the mobile version of an online casino.

For instance, BitStarz is an online casino that can be accessed from your mobile device or your desktop computer.

That said, some online gambling sites, such as Ignition, let you download and install an app. Once you’ve done that, there’s no need to visit the “regular” version of the casino again.

What’s the Difference Between Mobile Casino Apps and Mobile Casino Browsers?

Mobile casino apps must be downloaded and installed onto your mobile device, whereas a mobile browser casino can be accessed directly from your web browser.

Some people prefer playing in their browser because it means there’s no need for mobile casino apps to take up extra storage space. However, good Wi-Fi is essential.

Also, most mobile casinos still don’t have a mobile casino app, so this is something worth bearing in mind.

What are the Benefits to Playing at a Mobile Casino?

The biggest benefit of mobile gaming is that you get to play on the move. For example, you can access a mobile online casino anywhere and at any time (provided you have internet access), such as on a train or while waiting for a plane.

Mobile casinos are also super convenient and you can play your favorite casino games, as most of them are optimized for mobile nowadays.

Why Might I Not Play at a Mobile Casino Site?

There are very few drawbacks to a mobile online casino, but if we could highlight one, it would be the fact that some don’t have as many games as the desktop version. The bonuses are sometimes different, too, so this is something to check before you create an account.

Can I Deposit and Withdraw at Mobile Casinos?

Yep! You can do all the things you would normally do at a desktop casino, including depositing and withdrawing, using bonuses, playing games and – where possible – chatting to other players in the chatrooms.

Related Post: Best Ethereum casinos

Is Mobile Gambling Legal?

Yes! Just as online gambling is legal, mobile gambling is perfectly legal, too.

How Do I Choose the Best Mobile Casinos?

When weighing up real money casino apps, you should, first of all, find out whether there even is an app (or whether the casino is only available in your mobile browser), and whether it’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices. You should also check the user interface to make sure it looks and feels right on your device.

Naturally, with lots of mobile casino options available in the online casino world, you’ll need to go a bit deeper. You should also consider the game selection, the banking methods, the bonuses, and the customer support.

Top Mobile Online Casinos Compared

Mobile Casino Number of Games Welcome Bonus 🥇 Ignition 170+ 100% up to $1,000 or 150% up to $1,500 with BTC 🥈 Red Dog Casino 150+ 225% + 20% with Neosurf & BTC 🥉 BitStarz 3,100+ 100% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins or no deposit 20 free spins Slots.LV 130+ 200% up to $1,000 or 300% up to $1,500 with crypto Super Slots 300+ 250% up to $1,000 or 400% up to $4,000 with crypto Cafe Casino 150+ 250% up to $1,500 or 350% up to $2,500 with BTC Wild Casino 370+ 250% up to $1,000 or 300% up to $3,000 with crypto

How to Get Started at Mobile Casinos

Here’s how to get started at Ignition, our top pick, but the process will be similar with all mobile casinos:

Click “JOIN”

The first thing you must do is click the big “JOIN” button at the top of your mobile screen.

Enter your Details

Ignition will then ask you for some information, including your full name and mobile number. You’ll also need to create a username and choose a password.

Accept the Terms and Conditions

The last step for most people will be to accept Ignition’s terms and conditions. However, some players will be asked to provide additional documents in order to prove their identity.

Best Real Money Mobile Casinos: Final Thoughts

Playing casino games is always better when we sign up to our favorite sites. You’ve got lots of mobile options to choose from, including our top pick, Ignition, which has a top-quality mobile app, and which will especially suit poker players.

That said, we’ve listed a bunch of the finest mobile casinos available right now, and they’re all licensed and regulated, and bursting with great real money games.

Whatever you decide to do next, just remember that mobile gambling is meant to be fun, which is why it’s so important to always gamble responsibly whenever you play casino games.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better gambling experience.

This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following free gambling addiction resources may be helpful as well:

