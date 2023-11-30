Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue’s founder visits ‘Pet Pals TV’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Young Great Pyrenees dogs are cute and fluffy, and then the little white puppies grow up.

What inherited traits will the puppies have and how big will they get? That’s among the questions Patty Spitler asked during the latest “Pet Pals TV” segment on Thursday on News 8 at Midday.

Jane Rose, founder and executive director of Indy Great Pyrenees Rescue, talked about the breed’s temperament, and the primary reason many owner surrender the adult dogs.

“So this particular breed is known to roam, and you have to have secure fencing. They don’t do well with wireless fencing because they will take the pain for the freedom. They’re a very smart breed so they make their own decisions,” Rose said.

Rose also said that Pyrenees tend to weigh about a pound when born but can grow up to 10 pounds each month.

Rose also talks about the Rose Pet Memorial Center, which helps people deal with death of a beloved pet.

This story was written from a script and video aired on WISH-TV.