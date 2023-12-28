Search
Pet Pals TV: Canine Companions

by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

A puppy raiser at Canine Companions Brandt Carter joins Midday to discuss the act and direction of training service dogs.

“This is a great purpose filled activity. When you want to find a purpose, this is the most wonderful thing you can do in your whole life is to get change people’s lives directly.” Carter said.

Watch the full interview to learn more. Be sure to check out the Canine Companions website as well.

Service Dogs posing for the picture (Photo Provided/Canine Companions)

