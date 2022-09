Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Meet the IMPD Mounted Patrol Unit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit and the horses helping to protect Indianapolis.

The IMPD Mounted Patrol Unit was formed in January 1983.

Watch the full interview about to learn more about the IMPD Mounted Patrol Unit.