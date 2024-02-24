‘Pet Pals TV’: New chimp enclosure coming to Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

Big things are happening at the Indianapolis Zoo – a new enclosure is underway for the lucky chimpanzees who call the zoo their home.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 to share an exclusive interview she had with the zoo on the enclosure.

If you want to learn more about the enclosure, quit “monkeying around” and watch the interview above!