‘Pet Pals TV’: On the go with border collies

Pet Pals TV: On the go with border collies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Pet Pals TV” shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

On Thursday, News 8 anchor and reporter Dakarai Turner was joined by “Pet Pals TV” reporter Barney Woods to discuss border collies, a dog breed with charismatic personalities and “championship quality” herding skills.

Watch the video above to learn more!