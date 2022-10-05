Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Rescuing Chihuahuas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting, and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population.

This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Sharra Ferbrache, spokesperson for Chihuahua Rescue Indiana, to talk about the importance of rescuing chihuahuas.

“I love chihuahuas because they are the second most euthanized breed, people don’t understand them. They are hard…to deal with and they are a one person dog. They’re just thrown away,” Ferbrache said.

Spitler just released her new book titled “The Dog Who Saved My Life” and the proceeds go to shelters like Chihuahua Rescue Indiana.

Watch the full interview to learn more about why adopting chihuahuas is important.