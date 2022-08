Pet Pals TV

‘Pet Pals TV’: Sea lions at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Alie Pflum, an Indianapolis Zoo public relations specialist, spoke on Saturday’s “Daybreak” about the downtown facility’s sea lions.

“Pet Pals TV” host Patty Spitler talked with Pflum about how the sea lions are hand-fed daily and how the public can view it.

Learn more about the sea lions in the video.

“Pet Pals TV” airs at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays on WISH-TV.