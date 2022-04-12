Sponsored

5 Best Online Casinos New Jersey Players Can Sign Up to in 2022: Top NJ Online Casinos

Not the type to visit the Wild Wild West and spend a fortune but rather stay at home for some fun at the best NJ online casinos?

Loads of online casinos in New Jersey are vying for your attention, but not all of them are created equal. That’s why we’re here to give you a list of NJ online casinos with licensed operators.

We thoroughly vetted each casino site for security, game variety, bonus quality, mobile experience, and payout speed to narrow down the best ones.

Let’s see what awaits at each of our New Jersey licensed online casinos, shall we?

The Best NJ Online Casinos

Caesars : Best online casino in New Jersey

: Best online casino in New Jersey BetMGM : Best for progressive slots

: Best for progressive slots Borgata : Best for online sports betting

: Best for online sports betting SugarHouse : Best for slots

: Best for slots Ocean Casino : Best reload bonuses

: Best reload bonuses Betway : Top pick for live dealer games

Top pick for live dealer games Party Casino : Best for mobile

Best for mobile Wynn Casino: Great free spins promos

1. Caesars — Best NJ Online Casino Overall

Pros:

850+ quality games

Low wagering requirements

21 software providers

Superb mobile app

Impressive range of blackjack games

Cons:

Basic website design

Support not available 24/7

Caesars didn’t miss the opportunity to join the NJ online casino market as soon as the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement began licensing online casinos. As one of the best land-based Atlantic City casinos – we expected nothing less from its online counterpart.

This online casino offers everything from a no deposit bonus, top-notch app, down to next-level Slingo and Megaways titles.

Casino Games Variety: 4.8/5

Caesars packs its library with over 850 high-quality casino games from over 20 world-renowned game studios.

Slots enthusiasts are in luck as this is the most abundant category, featuring old-school classics, fruity versions of popular land-based games, Megaways, Slingo, and even slots labeled high-roller that accept sizable bets. Some of our favorites were Silver Pride and Gimme Gold – you can try them out for free to see if you like them.

We also loved the range of blackjack titles, with more than 20 options at hand each time you want to test your hit-me “skills.” Zappit Blackjack was our favorite – and it might be yours if you’re a thrill-seeker as well.

Bonuses & Promos 4.9/5

Caesars starts you off with a Royal Welcome Offer which is a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $2,000 that you can use on video poker and slots. There’s another option dedicated for table games fans – a 100% match deposit up to $500.

Naturally, the fun doesn’t stop there. If you’re into sports betting, you can get $300 in risk-free bets when you make your first wager of at least $20.

Several other promotions are available for you to explore.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface: 4.8/5

The desktop platform is intuitive, and you can easily get around it without any prior gambling experience. The casino layout looks somewhat like a copy from the mobile app that doesn’t fit with the background, and it could use a better design. Playing games is just fine, though.

The mobile gameplay is top-notch, and you can either use the web-based platform through your mobile browser or download an app – you can’t go wrong either way.

Banking Flexibility: 4.9/5

Caesars features a wide variety of payment methods, including all major US credit cards, PayPal, VIP Preferred, PayNearMe, ACH, Play+, Online Banking – it even accepts transactions via casino cage.

You can start playing for as low as $10, which is fantastic news for low-stakes patrons and inexperienced gamblers.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

The support team at Caesars will help out with whatever issues you might have – they’re experts in their field and will offer a solution to pretty much any problem.

You can call them, send a message through live chat, send an email, or simply browse the extensive FAQ section for quick solutions. The staff doesn’t cover night shifts, so whatever trouble you have after midnight will have to wait until eight in the morning.

2. BetMGM — Best New Jersey Online Casino for Progressive Slots

Pros:

Exclusive progressive jackpots

Daily poker tournaments

Attractive bonuses

24/7 support

27 game studios

Cons:

No free games

No phone support

BetMGM is yet another industry giant that couldn’t turn a blind eye to the online casino fuss surrounding New Jersey – entering the market in 2018 with a full-blown casino app. This operator offers sick jackpot prizes and an incredible online poker selection, making it one of the best poker sites around.

Casino Games Variety: 4.7/5

To say the game selection at BetMGM is excellent would be an understatement, as you’ll uncover over 700 games by 27 software developers. This online casino has one of the most versatile game repertoires you’ll ever witness at New Jersey online casinos.

Naturally, the slot games selection is the most varied one here, with around 680 slots, including all types and styles you can think of. There’s a special emphasis on progressives, with certain titles reaching six-figure prizes – $2.3 million at the time of writing to be precise. You can give the Fruit Blaster a few spins; who knows what happens.

If you’re the poker type, you can indulge in 70+ daily tourneys, with Tuesday’s Mega event taking the spotlight with $12,000 GTD. Yeah, you can also bet on 22 sports, but what you can’t do is play online casino games for free – the only reason it’s not a 5 out of 5.

Bonuses & Promos 4.9/5

You don’t have to wait for it this time – BetMGM will give you $25 right off the bat just for creating an account. You won’t get to cash out any winnings before you actually put some money in, though.

Once you’re ready to open up your wallet, you will get a 100% deposit bonus up to $1,000. The minimum deposit to claim this offer is only $10, and you’ll need to play your bonus funds 15 times to become eligible for withdrawals.

Besides BetMGM’s casino generosity, you can also get a $1,000 risk-free bet or 100% up to $1,000 poker bonus, even MGM room and restaurant benefits if you’re the loyal one.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface: 5/5

There’s nothing to discuss here, really. BetMGM worked well on each device we’ve tested it on, including desktop, Android, and iOS devices. Both the web-based platform and mobile app work great, so you should face no issues regardless of how you prefer to spin the reels.

Banking Flexibility: 4.8/5

There are 15 banking methods available here, with every chance that your preferred one is included, except if you’re a crypto gambler. All legal online casino sites in New Jersey seem to be missing that boat so you will need to look for the best crypto casinos elsewhere.

You can fund your account through MasterCard, Visa, AMEX, Discover, Play+, PayNearMe, a Cashier at Borgata Hotels, Skrill, and more.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

You will always have a support agent to help you out at this online casino – no matter the time. BetMGM has a 24/7 live chat and email support to ensure you’re taken care of. However, there’s no phone line to call, which is a pity if you prefer talking.

3. Borgata — Best Online Casino in NJ for Betting

Pros:

Over 20 sports to bet on

Decent range of roulette games

Dedicated bingo section

Generous promotions

Cons:

No demo mode

Phone support during working hours

Borgata needs no introduction – it’s virtually impossible to be a New Jersey resident and now know of this giant land-based establishment. This casino joined the online gambling market in 2013, offering an all-around mobile app and web-based platform with poker, casino, and live dealer games.

It’s also one of the best sports betting sites that accommodate players from New Jersey.

Casino Games Variety: 4.7/5

With around 750 games, there’s virtually nothing that you won’t find at this online casino; all slot types (classics, progressives, themed, etc.), live dealer casino games, a dedicated poker section, the widest variety of roulette titles – you name it.

You can also bet on more than 20 sports at the Borgata Online Casino and enjoy some good ol’ bingo. You won’t get to test any of the games through a demo mode, though, which is a little discouraging for newer NJ online casino players.

Out top picks at Borgata were Live Lightning Roulette and 9 Masks of Fire.

Bonuses & Promos 4.3/5

Borgata’s welcome bonus is dedicated to poker fans. There’s a 100% deposit match of up to $600. The casino does not offer a general casino welcome bonus but several promotions are available for players to check out, including a bingo deposit bonus which gives you $5.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface: 5/5

Borgata offers the entire package – an online web-based casino and a rock-solid Android and iOS app. This online casino’s layout is intuitive, offering many categories and a search button to help you out when looking for specific games. The whole gaming experience should be flawless regardless of the device you want to use.

Banking Flexibility: 4.5/5

This online casino supports all major credit cards, PayPal, Skrill, PayNearMe, Play+, Online Banking, and even accepts deposits via a Borgata casino cage. The minimum deposit here is just like most NJ online casinos, and you can start playing with only $10.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

You have a vast FAQ center to scroll through for any issues. And if you still can’t find a solution to your problem, you can contact the 24/7 live chat, call a support agent through the phone, or send an email. The phone support is only available from noon until 8 PM, so you’ll have to use the live chat out of that time frame.

4. SugarHouse — Best Online Casino for NJ Slots Players

Pros:

Slots by 25 game studios

Decent range of live dealer games

1x wagering requirements

Intuitive website design

Cons:

Underwhelming deposit bonus

Limited progressive jackpot games

SugarHouse joined USA’s legal online gambling market in 2016 and has remained one of the few go-to gambling spots for New Jersey players ever since. This online casino sports the most extensive slots repertoire on our NJ online casinos list and the lightest bonus conditions you’ll ever come across.

Casino Games Variety: 4.8/5

SugarHouse features around 850 online slots by more than 25 software providers. There are over 50 new releases at the time of writing this article – just enough evidence of how up-to-date the slots library at this online casino is. It’s easily one of the best slots sites in the state.

You’ll find everything here, starting with new slots you’ve never tried before, all the way to Slingo titles and old-school classics like Scarab. The progressive jackpot selection is a bit short compared to our better-ranked online casinos, but there are still enough titles like Divine Fortune and Lotus Island if you ever want to see how lucky you can get.

The live section features 17 high-quality games, among which you’ll find rare titles like First Person Craps and Dragon Tiger. However, none of the games are available for free, so if you’re looking to play before you pay – our top pick, Caesars Casino, offers a demo on all slots.

Bonuses & Promos 4.5/5

To claim SugarHouse’s welcome bonus, you’ll need to deposit at least $10 and enter the bonus code 250MATCH. The maximum you can net is $250, which is underwhelming compared to our better-ranked NJ online casinos, but you do get a fair chance at cashing out by meeting the 1x wagering requirement.

There’s also a generous VIP program and a time-limited slots bonus, but that’s pretty much all regarding SugarHouse’s casino part. Sports fans are more favored here, as this online casino constantly features 10+ promotions that provide incentives for all major sports – the NFL, NHL, NBA, etc.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface: 4.8/5

The website design is pretty standard, nothing too flashy nor unique to speak of, and it works well on pretty much all devices – both desktop computers and smartphones. It’s a newbie-friendly website as the design is intuitive and allows for straightforward navigation. You can also download an app for iOS or Android to start playing here.

Banking Flexibility: 4.4/5

SugarHouse has 7 methods in place for you to fund your account through, which is slightly less than our better-ranked casinos. You can choose between MasterCard, Visa, PayPal, Sugarhouse Play+ Card, ACH, Pay With Cash, and Cash at Casino Cage.

Discover and AMEX are missing from the list, which is strange considering how many New Jersey players prefer these options.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

You have a live chat, email support, and a comprehensive help center with many of the usual questions answered at SugarHouse. It’s not a 24/7 live chat, though, and you can use it between 9:30 AM and 2 AM. The staff members quickly offer a solution, but you might wait for more than usual during peak hours.

5. Ocean Casino — Best Bonuses of any NJ Online Casino

Pros:

Numerous promotions for active members

New Megaways and Slingo games

Multiple support channels

Cons:

No sportsbook

Steep terms on the welcome bonus

Lacks video poker variety

Ocean is voted one of the best Atlantic City casinos, and it did not fail to bring its light all the way to New Jersey. This online casino features some of the latest Megaways and Slingo slots, alongside a long line of promotions for active customers.

Casino Games Variety: 4/5

Ocean Casino features over 350 games, out of which around 280 are slots – with a huge focus on the world’s latest releases and classics. Our favorite online casino games here were the latest Medusa Megaways and Slingo Starburst.

The table games selection is all right if you’re not looking for too much variety, but more variants of popular games like baccarat and blackjack would really come in handy. The video poker range needs refreshing, as there is only one title available at the time of writing this article.

Bonuses & Promos 4/5

This online gambling site sports a solid welcome bonus that allows you to potentially net $1,500 plus 50 free spins over your first three deposits (3x up to $500). However, you’ll have to opt-in and deposit at least $50 on each occasion to unlock the bonus, which is really steep compared to our higher-ranked New Jersey online casinos. Wagering is at 30x to claim any winnings.

But of course, we’ve named this online casino best for reload promotions, so expect to find daily cashback rewards, shared prize pools, exclusive VIP rewards, and the chance to win up to $1,000 every 8 hours by spinning the Fortuna Wheel. So yeah, although falling behind with its online casino bonus – Ocean is a gold mine for reload promotions.

Mobile Compatibility & User Interface: 4/5

We gave Ocean a run on our desktop computer and mobile devices and were pretty satisfied with how the website performed – quick loading speed and intuitive design paired with a modern layout. The website is optimized for Android and iOS smartphones, and you shouldn’t experience any issues playing.

However, the mobile app didn’t perform so well, as switching between sections took a bit longer than it should. The app even crashed once, so that’s something they must address.

Banking Flexibility: 4.4/5

You have 9 banking options to choose from at Ocean Casino, including MasterCard, Visa, Maestro, eChecks, PayNearMe, Bank Wire, Visa Electron, 7-Eleven, and Cash at Cage. The most notable drawback here is that Ocean doesn’t accept PayPal, unlike all other NJ online casinos on our list that do.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Ocean’s live chat and phone line are open 12 hours for any assistance you might need, and you can contact the support team from 10 AM to 10 PM. You can also send an email, but we suggest you utilize the live chat or browse the extensive FAQ section for simple issues.

How We Chose and Rated the Best NJ Online Casinos

License & Reputation

The first benchmark we assess before featuring NJ online casino sites is whether they are trusted by customers across the US and hold a license to operate legally. We want New Jersey residents to deposit and start playing with peace of mind.

Game Quantity & Quality

Some New Jersey online casinos feature over 1,000 games but have nothing to show for it, so we paid attention to quality and software developers as well. Our NJ online casino list features a perfect mix of variety while keeping the quality of their games at a top-level.

NJ Online Casino Bonuses

Welcome bonuses and reload promotions are the first things players look at before depositing. With that in mind, we’ve selected New Jersey online casinos that offer competitive promotions for new and loyal customers while keeping the terms and conditions fair.

Mobile Optimization & App

The online gambling market in New Jersey is relatively saturated, and there are numerous apps to choose from. Before featuring an online casino, we gave it a run on our Android and iOS devices to determine whether the app works like advertised.

Payment Options

We made sure to select NJ gambling sites with more than enough payment methods, including credit cards, e-wallets, and cash deposits at physical locations.

Even though all legal online casinos in New Jersey are late to the crypto party, we expect that to change in the near future. In the meantime, why not check out the best Ethereum online casinos?

Customer Support

Each NJ online casino on this list has a live chat to help solve any issue you may have; some even offer a phone line for you to call.

All About New Jersey Online Casino Sites

Is Online Gambling Legal in New Jersey?

All types of online gambling in New Jersey have been entirely legal since 2018. Online poker and online casino games were legalized in 2013, followed by online sportsbooks in 2018. Each site must be licensed by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to operate legally, but there are still rogue sites that you must learn to avoid.

Which Real Money Games are Available at New Jersey Online Casinos?

Online slots – This is the most popular category and a fan favorite among players from New Jersey. There are multiple types of slots, but the most popular are old-school classic three-reelers, modern 5 reel-slot, and progressive jackpots.

Table games – You can choose from all the standard table games you’d typically find at land-based casinos, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker, craps, sic bo, etc. The difference here is that all table games are powered by RNG software to ensure authenticity.

Live games – One of the latest advancements among New Jersey online casino sites is live dealer games, and you can enjoy a virtual Vegas-like atmosphere straight from your home. These games are streamed from actual gaming halls in real-time, and you get to place live bets on games like roulette, baccarat, blackjack, TV shows, and more.

How Can I Claim Deposit Bonuses at New Jersey Online Gambling Sites?

Claiming a deposit bonus is similar at most New Jersey online gambling sites. Naturally, you first have to create an account. The next step is to read the bonus conditions and see the minimum amount you should deposit to take advantage of it.

Finally, deposit the minimum eligible amount, enter a code if necessary, and your bonus should hit your account balance immediately.

What are the Best NJ Online Casino Apps?

That’s a tricky question to answer, as each NJ online casino has its strengths and weaknesses. If we had to pick an overall winner that excelled in most categories, it would have to be the Caesars online casino app, followed by BetMGM.

How Do I Choose the Best NJ Online Casinos for Me?

Choosing the best New Jersey online casino is not that tough if you know exactly what you want.

First off – and this is extremely important – check whether the online casino is licensed. Based on what you want in a casino (slots variety, live dealer games, sports betting), examine the game selection to see if it fits your needs.

Read the terms and conditions of the welcome bonus to determine whether it’s valuable enough and offers you real chances of getting a payout. Your next step should be to download the casino’s app to see whether it works well on your smartphone.

Next, test the support team through the live chat to see how fast they reply and proceed to deposit if you’re satisfied with all of the points mentioned above.

If this seems too much, refer to our list of NJ casinos and read the mini-reviews to choose the best online casino based on your particular needs.

How to Sign Up at a New Jersey Online Casino

Online gambling veterans should know exactly what to do, but for those who are just starting out, here’s how you can get started at one of the best online casinos – Caesars.

Step 1: Open Caesars on your mobile or desktop.

Load the official Caesars Casino site or download the app from Google Play Store or the App Store.

Click on the yellow ‘Join Now’ button in the upper right corner.

Set up a password and fill in your personal information, including email address, full name, date of birth, address, city, state, ZIP code, phone number, etc.

Step 2: Verify your account.

Log into your email, open Caesars’ message, and click the link inside to confirm your email address.

You may be asked to upload documents (ID or Driver’s License) to verify your identity before you deposit.

Step 3: Deposit funds.

Log in using your email address and password.

Click on My Account.

Click Deposit to access the cashier section, choose your preferred payment option and follow the instructions.

Your funds should arrive shortly; you can now start playing games.

So, What Are the Top Online Casinos for NJ Players?

We did our due diligence before compiling a list of the best online casinos in NJ. It was a tough one to make, but citizens of the Garden State deserve only top-rated online casino sites.

Caesars came out on top for its impressive welcome bonus with fair terms, as well as its versatile game portfolio and superb mobile gameplay. All legal online casinos here excel in different aspects, so it’s pretty much up to you to make your choice.

Online gambling is nothing more than entertainment with a chance to win, so remember to play responsibly and never chase losses.

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 21+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

