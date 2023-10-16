Baseball and softball are coming back to the Olympics

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: The LA28 Olympic mural by Artist Steven Harrington is displayed on the corner of Stanley street and Sunset Boulevard on September 01, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The mural is one of three LA28 logo murals revealed throughout Los Angeles to celebrate the upcoming Games of the XXXIV Olympiad. The 2028 Summer Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 21, 2028 to August 6, 2028. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Baseball and softball are coming back to the Olympics, the International Olympic Committee announced Monday.

The IOC announced the sports will be on the Olympic Programme for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. This marks the first time since the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games that baseball and softball will be included in the prestigious event.

“We are thrilled that America’s pastime will be a part of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games,” said USA Baseball CEO Paul Seiler. “The inclusion of baseball and softball will undoubtedly enhance the experience of the Games, as both sports have enjoyed global success in recent years and deserve to be celebrated on the international stage. It is exciting to be able to return to the place that kickstarted baseball being on the Olympic Programme, as well as a location that boasts numerous professional teams and some of the most iconic players in today’s game. USA Baseball takes great pride in showcasing the nation’s best players in international competition, and we can’t wait for the opportunity to do so on home soil.”

According to a release from USA Baseball, the game of baseball has numerous ties to the Los Angeles area. It was first featured as a demonstration sport in the Los Angeles Games in 1984 before being a part of the Olympic Games from 1992-2008. Additionally, it is home to two MLB Clubs–the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers–which include some of the world’s biggest stars.

USA Baseball also adds, that since its last inclusion in 2020, the game has enjoyed much success on a global stage, including record-breaking television and attendance numbers at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

USA Baseball has enjoyed tremendous success at the Olympic Games, accumulating six total medals in seven appearances, including two editions as a demonstration sport. Team USA won gold in both 1988 (Seoul*) and 2000 (Sydney), earned silver at the Tokyo 2020 Games, and captured bronze in 1984 (Los Angeles*), 1996 (Atlanta), and 2008 (Beijing).

Information regarding Team USA’s roster and the schedule of events for baseball at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games will be announced at a later time.