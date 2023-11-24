Ball State takes down Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-74

Davion Bailey had 16 points and three assists in Ball State's victory Nov. 24, 2023, Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana. Bailey is a Ball State junior from Pike High School in Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Ball State Athletics)

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Basheer Jihad’s 18 points helped Ball State defeat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-74 on Friday.

Jihad also contributed 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (5-1). Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Davion Bailey shot 6 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Joe French led the way for the Golden Lions (3-4) with 29 points. Kylen Milton added 15 points for UAPB. Rashad Williams also had 11 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.