Danville native breaks Marian University women’s basketball scoring record

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Basketball fans at the Marian University’s women’s basketball game Saturday witnessed history.

During the Knights’ contest against Taylor University, Marian senior guard Ella Collier became the program’s all-time leading scorer.

Collier, a Danville native, scored 25 points in the Knights’ 86-51 win over the Trojans.

Collier broke the record early in the fourth quarter after getting a steal and scoring a fast break layup with 8:38 to play in the game.

The moment history was made for Marian Women's Basketball!! A steal and the score is the perfect definition of Ella's play! pic.twitter.com/zpNQWMsAke — Marian Knights (@MUKnights) February 3, 2024

Her teammates celebrated with her as soon as she broke the record.

“It was the best feeling ever, especially having all the girls, especially the seniors – my four other girls in my grade – be there with me,” Collier said in a video posted to Marian’s athletic account on X. “It was a great feeling. I’m glad I got to experience it with them.”

She now has 2,001 career points, one point more than the previous record-holder, Lakan Hasser-Smith (’16), who finished her career with 2,000 points.

The Knights also posted a video on YouTube of coaches offering their congratulations to Collier.

“So proud of you,” former Marian head coach Katie Geralds said in the video. “Knew this was going to happen back when we recruited you. Make sure you make that record unbreakable and then make sure there’s another red banner hanging in that gym.”

Geralds coached at Marian for eight seasons before becoming Purdue’s head coach prior to the 2021-22 season. She is still the Boilermakers’ head coach.

In a sense, it was truly a perfect Saturday for Collier because her team also got the victory, extending the Knights’ winning streak to 19 games. They are now 21-1 overall the season and undefeated (12-0) in Crossroads League play.

Marian is back in action on Wednesday when it plays on the road at Goshen College (Ind.).

“Heading into Goshen, it’s a tough gym to play in,” Collier said. “I think we just got to take the defense that we did in the second quarter and keep emphasizing that.”

Tip-off on Wednesday is set for 6 p.m. EDT.