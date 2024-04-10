Indiana State hoops hero Robbie Avila enters transfer portal

Robbie Avila #21 of the Indiana State Sycamores drives the ball into the defense of Hunter Erickson #0 of the Utah Utes during the second half of a NIT Semifinals game held at Hinkle Fieldhouse on April 2, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The bespectacled breakout star of Indiana State University is ready to move on.

Robbie Avila entered the the transfer portal on Tuesday after an outstanding sophomore season where he averaged 17.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. All five ISU starters have now entered the portal.

Avila gained national attention, internet fame, and the nickname “Cream Abdul-Jabbar” after leading Indiana State (32-7) to the Missouri Valley Championship.

After being passed over for the NCAA Tournament, the Sycamores accepted a bid from the NIT and put together a postseason run not seen since Larry Bird’s 1978-79 squad went to the national championship game, losing to Michigan State.

Indiana State’s postseason magic ran out during Thursday’s NIT championship game at Hinkle Fieldhouse, where a late-game layup sealed the 79-77 victory for Seton Hall (25-12).

Two days later, head coach Josh Schertz turned down a contract extension with Indiana State and took the head coaching job at Saint Louis University. Associate head coach Matthew Graves will oversee the team’s daily operations while university leaders search for Schertz’s replacement.