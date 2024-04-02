Paul Corsaro introduced as Jaguars’ new head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s a dream turned reality.

IU Indianapolis officially welcomed Paul Corsaro into the Jaguars family as the new head men’s basketball coach Monday.

Corsaro was joined by Director of Athletics Luke Bosso at Back 9 Golf + Entertainment to meet with Jaguars staff and fans.

Corsaro comes to IU Indianapolis from just down the road. He was the head coach of the University of Indianapolis men’s basketball team for the last four years, leading the Greyhounds to two straight appearances in the NCAA Division II Tournament.

“I mean, dreams do come true, you could say,” Corsaro told News 8 Monday. “Coming up, I’ve never been one to try to have a crystal ball or plan ahead. I’m always be where your feet are, do your best in the job that you’re at. But when this opportunity presented itself, it was definitely a no-brainer.”

Corsaro is an Indianapolis native. He graduated from Roncalli High School as the all-time points leader of the boys basketball team. He then went on to play both basketball and football at UIndy. During his time with the Greyhounds, he played in both the NCAA Tournament and NCAA Division II football playoffs.

“I’m an Indy guy through and through,” Corsaro said. “There’s no place I’d rather live. I love this city and we want to make this community really proud.”

The Jaguars are excited for a new era coming to downtown Indy.

“At every turn during our search, Paul Corsaro’s name came up,” Bosso said in a press release. “He’s been wildly successful as a head coach at UIndy, he’s a tireless recruiter and proven developer of talent. He graduates his student-athletes, he wins the right way and his student-athletes have been strong ambassadors for their program.

“He has deep Indianapolis ties in the basketball community, in the corporate community and in the media, which is only going to help him be successful here. Today is a great day for our university, our athletic department and our men’s basketball program.”