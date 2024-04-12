Scott Heady introduced as new UIndy basketball head coach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — UIndy officially introduced the school’s new head men’s basketball coach on Thursday afternoon during a press conference on campus.

Scott Heady, who spent the last seven seasons as Marian University’s head basketball coach, was announced as UIndy’s 12th head coach in program history earlier this month.

“It was maybe time for a change,” Heady said. “I felt like we accomplished about as much as we could accomplish at Marian other than winning a national championship.”

Heady led Marian to the NAIA Tournament each season during his seven-year tenure. In fact, the Knights made it all the way to the national semifinals in 2019.

Heady said on Thursday it all “just kind of fit” when it came to why the time was right to take over the UIndy program.

“We’ll be tough defensively,” Heady said. “I think four of the seven years at Marian, we were top 25 in the country in defensive efficiency. So, it all starts on the defensive end, and I don’t think that’s going to change. I think tough and together defensive teams usually are unselfish and disciplined offensive teams as well.”

Heady is a 1986 graduate of UIndy, which makes this even more special for the head coach.

Purdue head coach Matt Painter knows what it’s like coaching an alma mater first-hand as well and he actually had a conversation with Heady this past week about Heady’s new role.

“It’s funny because I was at the Final Four and I was talking with Matt Painter and he said, ‘Man, you’re going to love it,’” Heady said. “He goes, ‘There’s nothing better (than coaching at your alma mater).’ It’s a great feeling and just to come back. I feel very fortunate and plan to take full advantage of the opportunity because it is a tremendous opportunity.”

Heady has also found success at the high school level in Indiana, winning back-to-back IHSAA 4A state championships with the Carmel High School boys basketball team in 2012 and 2013.

Heady replaces Paul Corsaro, who left UIndy late last month to become IU Indianapolis’ next head coach.