Zach Edey declares for 2024 NBA draft

Purdue's Zach Edey dunks during the second half of an NCAA semifinal basketball game against Ohio State at the Big Ten men's tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Zach Edey appears ready to put his days at Mackey Arena behind him.

The Purdue center and two-time National Player of the Year told ESPN he submitted the necessary paperwork to the NBA making him eligible for the draft.

“I felt like it was time,” Edey told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. “I showed that I’m a physical presence on offense this season. I also showed I can play defense. I can guard in space, even defend guards.”

The 21-year-old had declared for the 2023 NBA Draft but decided to return to Purdue for his final season.

Edey guided the Boilermakers to a 34-5 record, a Big Ten regular season title, and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He led Purdue to the national championship game, where he posted 37 points and 10 rebounds in a loss to UConn.

In the 2023-24 season, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. He took home his second two-time John R. Wooden Award as the country’s top men’s college basketball player and his second straight Naismith National Player of the Year Award.

Edey leaves West Lafayette as Purdue’s all-time leading scorer with 2,516 points and 1,321 rebounds, and his No. 15 jersey is already hanging from the rafters at Mackey Arena.

He also leaves West Lafayette aware of the difference between wins in college basketball and wins in the NBA — and he told Givony that he’s ready to show the league more of what he’s got.

“There are a lot of things I can do that people haven’t seen yet. I was focusing on impacting winning at Purdue and simplifying my game. Every year I’ve taken steps forward and there’s no reason I can’t keep getting better.”

The NBA Draft will be held June 26-27 in New York City.

