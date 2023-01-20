Sports

Former Golf Channel voice Hammons weighs in on LIV Golf’s TV deal with CW Network

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Professional golf is heading to WISH-TV and nationwide on the CW Network beginning next month.

LIV Golf, the new direct competition for the PGA Tour, will air 14 global tour events on WISH-TV and the CW app starting in late February.

According to Brian Hammons, a lead voice at the Golf Channel for over two decades, this deal a major step forward for both sides.

“It’s a game changer for LIV GOLF and for golf fans,” Hammons said. “Now you have the ability to easily find some of the biggest names in the game including Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Cam Smith. Previously it was pretty hard to find them, because you could only get LIV’s broadcast on their website or on YouTube. The CW (Network) is in, what, 125 million homes? That’s huge.”

LIV Golf doesn’t arrive free on the CW Network of controversy. The tour, backed financially by the Saudi Arabian Government’s Public Investment Fund, has received pushback by a contingent of American golf fans and the PGA Tour.

However, LIV’s lineup of young and veteran American star power isn’t being ignored as the 2023 season begins on both competing tours.

“They (LIV) have a very good roster right now, and I am sure they will attract a few more because from what I understand, that big money goes right in that bank account,” Hammons said. “There is no delay. When they say you are going to give $250M Phil Mickelson, it’s in (his) account the next day. “

Indianapolis, ready or not, LIV Golf is coming your way. Below is a portion of the 2023 schedule, with the remainder of the 14 events to be announced at a later date

February 24-26

Mayakoba’s El Camaleón (Mexico)

March 17-19

The Gallery Golf Club (Tucson, Arizona)

April 21-23

The Grange Golf Club (Adelaide, Australia)

April 28-30

The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (Singapore)

May 12-14

Cedar Ridge Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

June 30-July 2

Real Club Valderrama (Spain)

August 4-6

The Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)

“There are a lot of people out there still that aren’t for LIV golf succeeding, but it’s going to succeed,” Hammons said. “They have very deep pockets. Now, they have a television deal. It’s going to be around for a long time. I think once (fans) warm up to it, and start watching the golf, you are still some of the best players in the world. I think (casual) golfers will watch it.”