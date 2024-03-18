3 Indy-area basketball teams compete for state championships

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set to be rocking on March 30 when the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s basketball state finals come to town.

After an incredible slate of semistate games last weekend, Ben Davis, Fishers, and Bethesda Christian have advanced to the 2024 state finals.

Because Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be the host site for first and second-round games in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship this weekend, the state finals will happen a week later on March 30.

Ben Davis advanced to the title game after beating Center Grove by 26 points in the early game on Saturday, followed by a 1-point win over Jeffersonville a few hours later at the New Castle Fieldhouse.

As for Fishers, the Tigers achieved an 11-point win vs. Crown Point in the semifinals, before hoisting the trophy following an 8-point win over Fort Wayne Wayne.

Ben Davis, the defending champion, will face Fishers in the 4A title game.

More surprisingly, Bethesda Christian advances to play for the 1A state title. The Patriots entered the state tournament as the No. 10 team in the AP Poll.

The small school on the north side of Brownsburg represents Class A after defeating Greenwood Christian Academy 53-35 and then Barr-Reeve 63-38.

Bethesda Christian will meet Fort Wayne Canterbury next Saturday.

Players from all three of these Indy-area schools are represented in this week’s “The Zone” Semi-State Player of the Week voting.

Tickets are being sold for $15 per person and provide admission to one session, featuring two state finals games. Tickets for the morning session provide access to the 1A and 2A title games, while tickets for the evening session grant admission to the 3A and 4A games.

You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com, or at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse Box Office.

STATE FINALS SCHEDULE FOR MARCH 30, 2024

Session 1

Class 1A State Championship

Bethesda Christian (23-7) vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury (18-9), 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Class 2A State Championship

Brownstown Central (27-4) vs. Wapahani (26-2), 12:45 p.m. EDT.

Session 2

Class 3A State Championship

Scottsburg (24-5) vs. South Bend St. Joseph (20-9), 6 p.m. EDT.

Class 4A State Championship

Ben Davis (23-5) vs. Fishers (28-1), 9:15 p.m. EDT.

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.