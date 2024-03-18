VOTE: ‘The Zone’ Semi-State Player of the Week

The logo for WISH-TV's "The Zone," a Friday night special highlighting all the action from high school basketball games across central Indiana. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last Saturday, WISH-TV’s News 8 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. featured highlights from some of the best high school basketball games around central Indiana. Many teams in the area played for semi-state championships.

Congratulations to Ben Davis, Fishers, and Bethesda as Indy-area teams who will compete for a state title in two weeks.

Get your votes in by 3 p.m. Friday for the top student-athlete performance from semi-state weekend. You can vote here, or by using the poll at the bottom of this article.

This week, four student-athletes from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of the News 8 Sports team.

The majority of the nominated athletes played in games that were covered on WISH-TV, but central Indiana athletes with outstanding performances outside of those games can also be considered.

The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed during News 8 at 11 p.m. on Friday.

Plenty of central Indiana athletes had a pair of great games on semi-state Saturday, but these four stood out above the rest.

‘THE ZONE’ SEMI-STATE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Ben Davis’ Mark Zackery

10 points, 11 assists in the first game, a 48-37 win over Crown Point.

A team-leading 15 points in the 52-51 nail-biter over Jeffersonville to advance to the state finals.

6’0 junior guard.

Bethesda Christian’s Sam Mlagan

11 points and 6 rebounds in the first win, 53-35 over Greenwood Christian Academy.

Team-high 17 points in the 63-38 win vs. Barr-Reeve.

6’2 senior guard.

Brownstown Central’s Jack Benter

12 points in the opening 50-49 win over Park Tudor, the Purdue recruit battled flu-like symptoms all day. Benter received an IV between games.

38 points, hitting 6 three-pointers while going 11-13 from the free throw line.

6’5 senior guard.

Fishers’ Keenan Garner

8 points and a team-high 9 rebounds in the first game, a 48-37 win over Crown Point, despite suffering through some torn ligaments in his foot during the regional victory.

Led the Tigers with 16 points, 7 rebounds in a 69-61 win over Ft. Wayne Wayne to move on to the state finals.

6’6 senior forward.

Vote below! The winner will be revealed during News 8 at 11 p.m. on Friday.

VOTE FOR ‘THE ZONE’ SEMI-STATE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

RELATED COVERAGE

For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.