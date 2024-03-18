VOTE: ‘The Zone’ Semi-State Player of the Week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Last Saturday, WISH-TV’s News 8 at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. featured highlights from some of the best high school basketball games around central Indiana. Many teams in the area played for semi-state championships.
Congratulations to Ben Davis, Fishers, and Bethesda as Indy-area teams who will compete for a state title in two weeks.
This week, four student-athletes from central Indiana are up for the award, nominated by members of the News 8 Sports team.
The majority of the nominated athletes played in games that were covered on WISH-TV, but central Indiana athletes with outstanding performances outside of those games can also be considered.
The winner of this week’s honor will be revealed during News 8 at 11 p.m. on Friday.
Plenty of central Indiana athletes had a pair of great games on semi-state Saturday, but these four stood out above the rest.
‘THE ZONE’ SEMI-STATE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ben Davis’ Mark Zackery
- 10 points, 11 assists in the first game, a 48-37 win over Crown Point.
- A team-leading 15 points in the 52-51 nail-biter over Jeffersonville to advance to the state finals.
- 6’0 junior guard.
Bethesda Christian’s Sam Mlagan
- 11 points and 6 rebounds in the first win, 53-35 over Greenwood Christian Academy.
- Team-high 17 points in the 63-38 win vs. Barr-Reeve.
- 6’2 senior guard.
Brownstown Central’s Jack Benter
- 12 points in the opening 50-49 win over Park Tudor, the Purdue recruit battled flu-like symptoms all day. Benter received an IV between games.
- 38 points, hitting 6 three-pointers while going 11-13 from the free throw line.
- 6’5 senior guard.
Fishers’ Keenan Garner
- 8 points and a team-high 9 rebounds in the first game, a 48-37 win over Crown Point, despite suffering through some torn ligaments in his foot during the regional victory.
- Led the Tigers with 16 points, 7 rebounds in a 69-61 win over Ft. Wayne Wayne to move on to the state finals.
- 6’6 senior forward.
