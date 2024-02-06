Indiana prep baseball players showcased at national scouting event

(WISH) — Dozens of the top prep baseball players in the country were in Chicago over the weekend for Prep Baseball Reports Super 60 event including seven players from Indiana.

The athletes showcased their skills in front of 115 scouts at The Max facility in McCook, Illinois.

“We saw a few cement themselves as legitimate spring follows for this season.” said Cooper Trinkle of Prep Baseball Indiana.

Trinkle gave a breakdown of each Indiana player, starting with righthanded pitcher Cameron Sullivan from Mt. Vernon High School.

“Sullivan was the last Indiana arm to toe the rubber, yet he walked away as the biggest winner of the group and arguably boosted his draft stock more than any player in attendance, regardless of state.” Trinkle said.

Also at the event was outfielder Jayce Lee from St. Joseph High School, who, according to Trinkle, showed why he’s one of the best prospects in the Midwest.

“The Notre Dame recruit reached a peak exit velocity of 99.6 mph, and that number will only improve as he adds strength. It’s easy to project real centerfield power for Lee as he reaches full maturity, and his 6.81 60 time only adds to an exciting offensive profile,” Trinkle said

Mooresville catcher and Indiana baseball commit Hogan Denny also took part in the event. Trinkle said Denny gave scouts a good idea of what they could be getting if they draft him this summer.

“Shined during the batting practice portion of the event, as he was able to post the third-highest exit velocity of the day, peaking at 106.2 mph. Denny showcased a quality mix of barrel strength and accuracy as he averaged 95.9 mph throughout the entirety of his rounds,” Trinkle said.

RHP Griffin Tobias (Lake Central), LHP Ethan Lund (Hamilton Southeastern), LHP Caden McCoy (Bloomington North), and INF Isaac VanderWoude (Illiana Christian) also played well in the event.