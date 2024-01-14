Lawrence North boys basketball head coach makes history

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Lawrence North High School boys basketball continued its perfect start to the season on Saturday night.

The Wildcats won the Marion County Tournament Championship by beating Franklin Central 78-53 in the tournament’s title game.

With the victory, the Wildcats improved to 14-0 on the season.

It was Lawrence North head coach Chris Giffin’s first Marion County Tournament Boys Basketball Championship. He won four Marion County Tournament Championships while coaching the Lawrence North girls basketball program. As a result, he becomes the first coach in the history of Marion County to win both the boys and girls county tournament.

“It’s a very difficult, strenuous four games in seven days,” Giffin said. “And obviously, we think and hope that will help us for sectionals.”

With tonight’s win, Coach Chris Giffin becomes the only coach in the history of Marion County to win championships with both the girls & the boys. He won 4 with the girls program and tonight is his first with the boys. Great job Coach Giff! ⁦@ltgoodnews⁩ ⁦@cgiffin78⁩ pic.twitter.com/Pw4IDPLAGh — LN Wildcats (@lnwildcats) January 14, 2024

Giffin told News 8 Sports what he learned about his team during the county tournament.

“I think they have a will to win,” said Giffin.

He went on to praise his team’s effort, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

News 8 Sports also spoke with Lawrence North’s Azavier Robinson after the game. Robinson finished with 13 points in the win over Franklin Central.

“Last time we won it (Marion County Tournament), I was in middle school,” Robinson said. “It feels good to be king of the county again.”

Lawrence North is back in action on Friday at North Central. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, Franklin Central will hope to bounce back on Friday when it plays at Noblesville. Tip-off for that game is also set for 7:30 p.m.