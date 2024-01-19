The Zone Extra: January 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV brings you more high school sports coverage each week with “The Zone Extra.”

As the winter sports season rolls along, basketball and wrestling take center stage.

This week in the coaches corner, Sports 8’s Angela Moryan is joined for a conversation with Center Grove boys basketball coach Zach Hahn, whose Trojans just won a second-straight Johnson County Tournament championship.

Plus, our athlete of the week was a state runner up as a freshman and is excelling on the mat this season as well. Meet Avon sophomore wrestler Nate Rioux.

Also, we go on campus at Purdue University to catch up with former Indiana Mr. Basketball and Westfield star Braden Smith as he plays his sophomore season with the Boilermakers.

And don’t miss the play of the week courtesy of the Lawrence North Wildcats. All that and more can be seen in the video above.