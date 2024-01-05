‘The Zone’ returns for 2024, see which schools get highlighted

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday at 11:08 p.m., WISH-TV’s high school basketball show “The Zone” will make its 2024 debut.

On “The Zone,” the WISH-TV sports team highlights the top boys basketball games across central Indiana and is returning from a two-week winter break hiatus.

This week, “The Zone” will feature highlights from 10 high school basketball games around the area.

Also, Friday’s show will spotlight the Week 3 Player of the Week, Ethan Roseman.

See if your school’s highlights will be featured on Friday!

WEEK 4: ‘THE ZONE’ SCHEDULE

Game 1: North Central @ Ben Davis (WNDY Game of the Week)

4A No. 6 Ben Davis (6-2) hosts No. 14 North Central (6-2) on Friday. This is the WNDY Game of the Week, available on our sister station, Channel 23.

Game 2: Lawrence North @ Warren Central

4A No. 2 and undefeated Lawrence North (9-0) heads to Warren Central (5-4) to play the Warriors on Friday.

Game 3: Pike @ Fishers

The top basketball team in the state gets a home game this Friday as undefeated Fishers (11-0) hosts Pike (3-7).

Game 4: Hamilton Southeastern @ Lawrence Central

The Hamilton Southeastern Royals (7-3) have a road trip against the Lawrence Central Bears (5-6).

Game 5: Guerin Catholic @ Bishop Chatard

3A No. 5 Guerin Catholic (9-4) heads to Bishop Chatard (5-3) to play the Trojans.

Game 6: Mooresville @ Franklin

The Franklin Grizzly Cubs (9-1) look to stay hot at home against the Mooresville Pioneers (5-7).

Game 7: Greenwood @ Whiteland

After starting 0-6, Greenwood has won 3 of its last 4. The Woodmen (3-7) head south to Whiteland (6-5).

Game 8: Christel House @ Washington

Christel House (8-2) gets a short road trip to Washington (4-4) on Friday to play the Continentals.

Game 9: Greenwood Christian @ Speedway

Greenwood Christian (6-3) gets a road trip to the west side to take on the Spark Plugs of Speedway (3-4).

Game 10: Heritage Christian @ Covenant Christian

The Heritage Christian Eagles (6-3) hit the road to take on the Covenant Christian Warriors (4-3) on Friday night.

