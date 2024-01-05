‘The Zone’ returns for 2024, see which schools get highlighted
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Friday at 11:08 p.m., WISH-TV’s high school basketball show “The Zone” will make its 2024 debut.
On “The Zone,” the WISH-TV sports team highlights the top boys basketball games across central Indiana and is returning from a two-week winter break hiatus.
This week, “The Zone” will feature highlights from 10 high school basketball games around the area.
Also, Friday’s show will spotlight the Week 3 Player of the Week, Ethan Roseman.
See if your school’s highlights will be featured on Friday!
WEEK 4: ‘THE ZONE’ SCHEDULE
Game 1: North Central @ Ben Davis (WNDY Game of the Week)
4A No. 6 Ben Davis (6-2) hosts No. 14 North Central (6-2) on Friday. This is the WNDY Game of the Week, available on our sister station, Channel 23.
Game 2: Lawrence North @ Warren Central
4A No. 2 and undefeated Lawrence North (9-0) heads to Warren Central (5-4) to play the Warriors on Friday.
Game 3: Pike @ Fishers
The top basketball team in the state gets a home game this Friday as undefeated Fishers (11-0) hosts Pike (3-7).
Game 4: Hamilton Southeastern @ Lawrence Central
The Hamilton Southeastern Royals (7-3) have a road trip against the Lawrence Central Bears (5-6).
Game 5: Guerin Catholic @ Bishop Chatard
3A No. 5 Guerin Catholic (9-4) heads to Bishop Chatard (5-3) to play the Trojans.
Game 6: Mooresville @ Franklin
The Franklin Grizzly Cubs (9-1) look to stay hot at home against the Mooresville Pioneers (5-7).
Game 7: Greenwood @ Whiteland
After starting 0-6, Greenwood has won 3 of its last 4. The Woodmen (3-7) head south to Whiteland (6-5).
Game 8: Christel House @ Washington
Christel House (8-2) gets a short road trip to Washington (4-4) on Friday to play the Continentals.
Game 9: Greenwood Christian @ Speedway
Greenwood Christian (6-3) gets a road trip to the west side to take on the Spark Plugs of Speedway (3-4).
Game 10: Heritage Christian @ Covenant Christian
The Heritage Christian Eagles (6-3) hit the road to take on the Covenant Christian Warriors (4-3) on Friday night.
RELATED COVERAGE
- 2020 Indiana Mr. Football declares for upcoming NFL Draft
- What impresses head coach Curt Cignetti about IU signee, Center Grove QB Tyler Cherry
For more updates on high school sports throughout the year, follow us on X and Facebook.