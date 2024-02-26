IMS President Doug Boles gifts WISH-TV with exclusive Indy 500 milk bottle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The countdown to the 108th Indianapolis 500 is winding down as Monday marked 90 days until Race Day.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles stopped by WISH-TV with an exclusive Indy 500 milk bottle to toast — with milk — as the countdown accelerates.

500 exclusively numbered milk bottles will be presented to celebrities, community leaders, partners, and fans in the lead-up to the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

WISH-TV was presented with bottle No. 8 as the first bottle was presented to Fusion in Bicentennial Unity Plaza to launch the countdown toward Race Day, Sunday, May 26.

“2024 is a big year for sports in Indianapolis – from the NBA All-Star Weekend to the 108th Indianapolis 500 and the USA Swimming 2024 Olympic Trials – no one hosts the biggest sporting events in the world like Indy,” Boles said. “Our fans bring this city to life and embrace countdown moments with enthusiasm and excitement. The countdown is on, and we can’t wait to celebrate May.”