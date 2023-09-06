Aliyah Boston named WNBA Rookie of the Month for the third time this season

Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston continues to impress the league during her rookie WNBA season.

Boston was named the WNBA Rookie of the Month for August on Wednesday. She is now the eighth player in WNBA history to win at least three WNBA Rookie of the Month honors.

Boston, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA Draft, averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game during the month of August.

She also had 20 steals and 18 blocked shots during August.

Boston played some impressive basketball over the course of the month. In fact, from Aug. 4 through Aug. 13, she had five consecutive games with at least 15 points and eight rebounds. She shot 50 percent or better during those games as well, making her the first rookie in WNBA history to have that stat line in more than three games in a row.

She also made Indiana Fever history during August, setting “Fever franchise records for both field goals made and shots blocked in a rookie season, while also recording her 500th career point,” according to a news release.

The rookie is currently third on the team in scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game. Only Kelsey Mitchell (18.1 ppg) and NaLyssa Smith (15.5 ppg) are averaging more points per game.

Boston is also second on the team in rebounds per game. She is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game, just behind Smith, who is averaging 9.2 rebounds per game.

Boston started out the month of September strong as well, recording a double-double against the Dallas Wings on both Sept. 1 and Sept. 3.

Boston and the Fever are back in action on the road Friday night against the Connecticut Sun. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EDT inside Mohegan Sun Arena.

Indiana then returns to the Hoosier State to play its final game of the regular season on Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Lynx.