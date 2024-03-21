Indy artist paints giant mural celebrating Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want more evidence of the “Fever” Indianapolis has for Caitlin Clark? It’s in the form of a very big painting!

Indianapolis-based artist Kwazar Martin stopped by News 8 Midday on Thursday to speak about his 20-foot wide, 15-foot high mural of Clark that is gaining national attention.

Martin says the mural was painted on the side of a warehouse his family owns on the city’s west side. He has complete control over his mural unlike some others that he has helped restore.

“I kind of have free range to do what I would do what I like back there. A lot of stuff gets covered up and a lot of times the community, they don’t be too happy about that,” he said.

News 8 Anchor Scott Sanders asked Martin what inspired him to paint a mural of Clark.

“As soon as I seen she was eligible, I knew we had the first pick and the buzz around it. I started maybe like two days after they said that she was eligible,” he said.

The Caitlin Clark mural is located at 1825 W. 18th St. That’s in a business area northwest of the intersection of West 16th Street and East Riverside River, just east of the White River bridge.