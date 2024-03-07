Signs of Caitlin Clark coming to Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Caitlin Clark excitement continues to build around the city of Indianapolis.

The Iowa women’s basketball sensation is heading to the WNBA Draft at the end of her already historic senior season in Iowa City. She’s projected to be the No. 1 overall pick, the same pick that the Indiana Fever own for the second-straight year.

The Fever’s ticket sales have surged since Clark declared for the draft on Feb. 29 with great anticipation that the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer will be playing professionally in the Hoosier state.

The countdown continues to April 15, when the Fever will make their pick during the WNBA Draft in Brooklyn. Until then, the city’s showing support in more ways than just ticket sales.

Local Jiffy Lube of Indiana locations changed their signs to welcome Clark to Indianapolis. The messages include “Caitlin, welcome to Indy,” “Caitlin, we can’t wait to meet you,” and “Caitlin, home is where the Fever is.” Those signs were up on 11 of 14 locations across the city, with the hopes for all 14 to send Clark their love soon.

“We are just having some fun and hoping Caitlin sees the signs and that it helps her feel welcomed,” said Steve Sanner, president and chief executive officer of Jiffy Lube of Indiana, in a statement. “As a locally-owned business, we are always rooting for what’s best for Indy and our state. She is a perfect fit in Indy, as she plays the game the way we Hoosiers love to see it played, fearlessly and with a high basketball IQ.”

Sanner is excited to not just see Clark’s crowd-drawing play, but add her to an already talented Fever roster. “Pairing her with the Fever’s twin towers of Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith will make defending the Fever very difficult, opening things up for Kelsey Mitchell and Erica Wheeler as well. I can’t wait to see them in action!”

Clark still has the college basketball postseason to get through before joining the rest of college basketball’s best at the WNBA Draft in Brooklyn April 15.

Iowa will play Friday night in the Big Ten Tournament in Minneapolis.

