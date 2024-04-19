Search
Tim McGraw shows support for Caitlin Clark while rocking jersey at Indy concert

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Country music star Tim McGraw did his best to appeal to his Indianapolis fans Thursday night while supporting Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

McGraw took the stage in downtown Indianapolis, bringing his “Standing Room Only Tour” to Gainbrige Fieldhouse with the sweet sounds of his greatest hits, and tracks from his highly anticipated 17th studio album.

In a video posted on X, the platform formally known as Twitter, from the Indiana Fever, the three-time Grammy winner was seen flaunting his brand new Caitlin Clark jersey in front of a sold-out crowd, showing his support for the newly drafted WNBA player.

